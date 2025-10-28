Between Two Lovely Pennsylvania Lakes Is A Charming Borough With Shops, Food, And Unique Outdoor Attractions

If you're looking for the Pennsylvania town with the most unique motto, Linesville is a strong contender. Its welcome sign announces it's "where the ducks walk on the fish," a regular sight at the town's Pymatuning Spillway, where carp and waterfowl compete for bread tossed by tourists. That spillway is part of the much larger Pymatuning Dam, which created the 17,000-acre Pymatuning Reservoir — the largest lake in Pennsylvania — when it was built in 1934.

The history of Linesville starts about a century before the dam's construction. It was first settled by Amos Line, who built a mill there in 1820. The village followed a few years later, just north of the Pymatuning Swamp that would eventually be swallowed by the reservoir. The original town consisted of five streets around a public square and served as the western terminus of the Meadville and Linesville Railroad. Longer rail lines also ran through the village, which was roughly the halfway point between New York and Chicago (there's still a sign announcing this fact on the Maclaine Building at Linesville's main intersection today). If you're curious about the region's railroad history, you can head 15 miles east of Linesville to the French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society museum in Meadville (which is a walkable, artsy town whose quirky shops are worth a visit, too).

The train doesn't carry passengers to Linesville these days, but it's within easy reach of several larger cities. It's roughly an hour's drive from Erie, Pennsylvania, and the scenic lakefront trails of Erie Bluffs State Park. You can also drive there in less than 2 hours from Cleveland or Pittsburgh, making it an easy and serene escape from the bustle of city life.