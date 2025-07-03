Pennsylvania's Overlooked Artsy Town Is A Very Walkable Getaway With Shops And A Fun Market House
Pennsylvania may have played an important role in the founding of the U.S., but it's not often regarded as a hot destination for tourists. However, if you look past its main cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, you may be surprised to learn that the Quaker State is actually home to quite a few underrated spots that should be on every traveler's wish list. For example, America's oldest zoo is a Pennsylvania gem with incredible innovation, conservation, and a Victorian garden. And then, there's Meadville, an overlooked yet charming town filled with art, shops, and a market house that every shopper must explore at least once. Plus, the walkable nature of Meadville makes it the perfect place to get those steps in.
Meadville is in Crawford County in Northwestern Pennsylvania, and is just over 100 miles from Pittsburgh International Airport. Summers in Meadville are warm without being too hot, making that the best time to visit; fall through spring can get quite cold. There are a number of different lodging options in Meadville to choose from, each with its own personality and unique set of amenities. For a more standard hotel experience, book a stay at Holiday Inn Express Meadville or the Econo Lodge. However, if you want more cozy, homey time in Meadville, check out the Carriage House Inn Bed and Breakfast or the Highland Bed & Breakfast.
Meadville is a fairly small town, meaning most of its activities are within walking distance of each other. But if you want to explore some nature on foot, take the dog for a walk at Diamond Park or go for a creekside stroll at Bicentennial Park. And if you need even more places to stretch your legs, tucked in Pennsylvania's Cumberland Valley is a vibrant borough with walkable tree-lined streets and charm.
Meadville's artsy spirit
Meadville may be small in size, but it's big in creative energy, which you'll see right off the bat when you arrive in town, as you'll be greeted by the PennDOT Road Sign Sculpture Garden. This quirky artwork spans 1,200 feet and is comprised of old road signs from Pennsylvania's Department of Transportation. The Meadville Council on the Arts is one of the main pillars of the town's creative community: it's Heeschen Gallery is where you can see a wide range of works on display, its Gardner Theatre hosts numerous live performances and film screenings, and its Cootie Harris Studio is where various classes and programs are held. And if you're in the mood for a truly unique creative experience, stop by the Johnson-Shaw Stereoscopic Museum, which shines a spotlight on the fascinating history of three-dimensional photography, a practice that dates all the way back to the late 1800s. But Meadville isn't the only artsy municipality in the state — Pennsylvania's once-thriving railroad city is now an affordable destination with a thriving art scene.
Meadville is also a hub for the performing arts, as well. The Academy Theatre has been one of the main venues for live productions since it was first built in 1885. While it's had its ups and downs over the years and decades, its 1992 renovation efforts have preserved the magic of the original theatre, and now hosts all manner of shows, including musicals, plays, concerts, film screenings, and children's productions. While the Meadville Community Theatre doesn't quite have the same long and storied history as the Academy Theatre, it has distinguished itself from its more formal counterpart by focusing on more contemporary and cutting-edge works. And for something more family-friendly, check out what's going on at the French Creek Community Theatre.
Shop till you drop in Meadville
Meadville is actually quite a paradise for shoppers, similar to Wilkes-Barre, an underrated Pennsylvania riverfront city that offers quirky shops, mountain views, and vintage theaters. One of the more fascinating stores in town is Hatch Hollow; they carry an impressive selection of art supplies for multiple mediums, but also function as a co-working space and an art gallery, making it the perfect stop for an artist looking to take their career to the next level. No charming small town should be complete without an independent shop where one can peruse a collection of previously owned paperbacks. Luckily, Meadville has Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, whose inventory of 30,000 books means you're bound to find something to read there. Beef up your style with some new duds you purchased at Woolen Mill Clothing, which carries the latest fashions for men, women, and children. And pick up a unique handcrafted gift for that special someone (or yourself) from Lizzie's Market.
However, if you want to do all of your shopping in one place, then the Market House is for you. This quaint stop has been around in various forms since 1870, and is home to a surprising array of vendors,, selling produce, dairy, meat, honey, baked goods, coffees, artisan crafts, and so much more. And as if that weren't enough, the location is also home to a Farmers' Market that takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., spring through fall. But the Market House isn't just a place to shop — it's also a community hub, hosting events throughout the year, like art walks, hot rod shows, and the annual Harvest Festival. And if you think the Market House is neat, you'll love this unusual California eatery that's like a cool Americana village.