Pennsylvania's Overlooked Artsy Town Is A Very Walkable Getaway With Shops And A Fun Market House

Pennsylvania may have played an important role in the founding of the U.S., but it's not often regarded as a hot destination for tourists. However, if you look past its main cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, you may be surprised to learn that the Quaker State is actually home to quite a few underrated spots that should be on every traveler's wish list. For example, America's oldest zoo is a Pennsylvania gem with incredible innovation, conservation, and a Victorian garden. And then, there's Meadville, an overlooked yet charming town filled with art, shops, and a market house that every shopper must explore at least once. Plus, the walkable nature of Meadville makes it the perfect place to get those steps in.

Meadville is in Crawford County in Northwestern Pennsylvania, and is just over 100 miles from Pittsburgh International Airport. Summers in Meadville are warm without being too hot, making that the best time to visit; fall through spring can get quite cold. There are a number of different lodging options in Meadville to choose from, each with its own personality and unique set of amenities. For a more standard hotel experience, book a stay at Holiday Inn Express Meadville or the Econo Lodge. However, if you want more cozy, homey time in Meadville, check out the Carriage House Inn Bed and Breakfast or the Highland Bed & Breakfast.

Meadville is a fairly small town, meaning most of its activities are within walking distance of each other. But if you want to explore some nature on foot, take the dog for a walk at Diamond Park or go for a creekside stroll at Bicentennial Park. And if you need even more places to stretch your legs, tucked in Pennsylvania's Cumberland Valley is a vibrant borough with walkable tree-lined streets and charm.