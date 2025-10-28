Beside Yellowstone's East Entrance Is A Hidden Community Full Of Wildlife, Ethereal Views, And Cozy Stays

As you make the famous drive from Cody toward Yellowstone's east entrance, you'll pass through a valley that feels like a prelude to the park itself. This is Wapiti, though you won't find a town center or main street here, but you will discover a quiet community spread along the Buffalo Bill Cody Scenic Byway. This is a route that follows the North Fork of the Shoshone River as it weaves through forests and mountains. The valley that Wapiti is in stretches with family-run ranches, cabins, and small guest spots that go back nearly a century. The name Wapiti comes from the Shawnee and Cree word meaning "white rump," a nod to the elk that still graze this part of the state.

As you drive through Wapiti, you'll likely see wildlife along the side of the road (maybe on the road) or near the river. The Shoshone National Forest surrounds this area, filling the valley with all sorts of beautiful trees and trails. The Absaroka Mountains rise behind it, with snow-capped peaks even into early summer. You might spot some sheep hanging out on the cliffs, and you're almost guaranteed to see a bear (like a black or grizzly bear) crossing in the distance. You should definitely keep an eye out and stand clear of these beautiful (and potentially dangerous) animals.

This part of Park County, Wyoming, is where you'll likely hear the river before sunrise and see the first light hit the ridges of the Absarokas. Wapiti is between Cody and Yellowstone, yet it has its own quiet feel that lets you slow down and take everything in, while giving you a plethora of activities to get into.