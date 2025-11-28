This Sunny Florida Suburb Tucked Next To Orlando Is An Idyllic Paradise Near Restaurants, Bars, And Shopping
Just a short drive away from the chaos of Disney World is a laid-back Florida hidden gem named Heathrow. A picturesque suburb within Lake Mary in Seminole County, the community often goes overlooked for its more popular and touristy neighbors. However, that doesn't mean that Heathrow doesn't have lots to offer out-of-town visitors. With well-rated eateries, casual bars, and shopping throughout the area, the destination offers plenty of suburban charm in the Sunshine State.
One of the best things about Heathrow is that it's a pretty convenient stop from Orlando. For one, Orlando Sanford International Airport is located a breezy 20 minutes away, while Orlando International Airport is just a 45-minute drive north. Although you won't find accommodation options technically in Heathrow, the surrounding Lake Mary does have a number of options for a comfortable and convenient stay. The Westin Lake Mary, for example, is top-rated, boasting a 4.4-star score on Google with nearly 2,000 reviews (and counting). As for amenities, the 4-star hotel features top-sellers like a fitness center, an outdoor pool, and an onsite restaurant and bar. Ultimately, if you're looking for more things to do around Orlando other than visiting Disney, a visit to Heathrow should be on the list.
Where to eat and drink in Heathrow
Start your day in Heathrow with an apple fritter from Peach Valley Café, a local chain that serves a highly-rated breakfast and lunch. For something a little heartier, don't skip Stonewood Grill and Tavern, one of the community's top-rated eateries (per OpenTable). There, you'll find an array of mouthwatering seafood and steak dishes, alongside burgers and sandwiches. Whatever you do, be sure to leave room for some chocolate bread pudding. In nearby Lake Mary, indulge in traditional Italian pizza at Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza.
If you're looking for some nightlife, Heathrow has that, too. Head to Casey's Sports Bar at Heathrow for a fully-stocked liquor bar and 12 beers on tap, alongside bar food like pizza and hot dogs. You may even get lucky and catch one of the bar's fun events held throughout the week, which range from live music nights to karaoke and free pool. Regardless of when you visit, though, expect regular entertainment with its arcade, dart boards, and more. Another beloved community hub is Grafton Street Pub in Lake Mary, where you can sample delicious pub food and Irish classics (like shepherd's pie) alongside an extensive drink menu.
A Florida suburb brimming with shopping and entertainment
When it comes to shopping, pop into downtown Lake Mary, where you'll find an array of charming shops to choose from. Specifically, Sophie & Trey — a boutique for trendy women's clothing and accessories — is a top choice, as is Gems of the Jungle Jewelers, where you can pick up a custom-made, one-of-a-kind piece. Alternatively, if a bottle of wine sounds more like your kind of souvenir, head to Pierre's Wine Cellar for an impressive selection of wines from around the world at reasonable prices.
If you're looking to spend some time outdoors and enjoy everything from sparkling springs and scenic trails, be sure to explore more of Lake Mary as well. A few must-do stops in town include tranquil green spaces like East Crystal Lake and Liberty Park. Another great Orlando area spot worth highlighting is Ocoee. A lakeside city around 40 minutes away from Heathrow, the suburb boasts a museum, historic sites, and laid-back vibes.