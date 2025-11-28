This Sunny Florida Suburb Tucked Next To Orlando Is An Idyllic Paradise Near Restaurants, Bars, And Shopping

Just a short drive away from the chaos of Disney World is a laid-back Florida hidden gem named Heathrow. A picturesque suburb within Lake Mary in Seminole County, the community often goes overlooked for its more popular and touristy neighbors. However, that doesn't mean that Heathrow doesn't have lots to offer out-of-town visitors. With well-rated eateries, casual bars, and shopping throughout the area, the destination offers plenty of suburban charm in the Sunshine State.

One of the best things about Heathrow is that it's a pretty convenient stop from Orlando. For one, Orlando Sanford International Airport is located a breezy 20 minutes away, while Orlando International Airport is just a 45-minute drive north. Although you won't find accommodation options technically in Heathrow, the surrounding Lake Mary does have a number of options for a comfortable and convenient stay. The Westin Lake Mary, for example, is top-rated, boasting a 4.4-star score on Google with nearly 2,000 reviews (and counting). As for amenities, the 4-star hotel features top-sellers like a fitness center, an outdoor pool, and an onsite restaurant and bar. Ultimately, if you're looking for more things to do around Orlando other than visiting Disney, a visit to Heathrow should be on the list.