Laguna Beach's Most Luxurious Destination Is A Newly Renovated California Resort With Beachfront Charm

When luxury, history, and the crashing waves of the California coastline collide, extraordinary things can happen. In 1948, in the early stages of the Southern California post-war building boom, the Surf & Sand Resort arose on the shore in Laguna Beach. Nestled between verdant hills and a Riviera-like coastline, Laguna Beach today is known for hosting an artsy Christmas festival, among other beach-oriented and artistic attractions. While the winter festival may be relatively new, the artsy vibe comes from Laguna's history as an artist colony and getaway spot for locals and high-profile types. From its opening, the hotel hosted artists and luminaries from the worlds of politics, film, and the arts. Surf & Sand Resort quickly built a reputation as Hollywood's secret hideaway, tucked in among the aromatic citrus groves and craggy cliffs that pervaded Orange County, California.

Over seven decades later, Surf & Sand's luster has not only never faded, but beams brighter than ever. Recognized as a Historic Hotel of America and named as one of California's favorite resorts by Travel & Leisure, the luxury beachfront property has recently completed a multimillion dollar renovation, further cementing its place as one of the region's premier resort destinations.

Located 57 miles south of downtown Los Angeles via I-405, Laguna Beach is one of the state's must-see destinations and best beaches. Only 15 miles from John Wayne International Airport, Laguna Beach has the good fortune of being easily accessible, yet remains a tantalizingly relaxed and refined enclave that has never lost its dreamy California glow.