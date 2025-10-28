Laguna Beach's Most Luxurious Destination Is A Newly Renovated California Resort With Beachfront Charm
When luxury, history, and the crashing waves of the California coastline collide, extraordinary things can happen. In 1948, in the early stages of the Southern California post-war building boom, the Surf & Sand Resort arose on the shore in Laguna Beach. Nestled between verdant hills and a Riviera-like coastline, Laguna Beach today is known for hosting an artsy Christmas festival, among other beach-oriented and artistic attractions. While the winter festival may be relatively new, the artsy vibe comes from Laguna's history as an artist colony and getaway spot for locals and high-profile types. From its opening, the hotel hosted artists and luminaries from the worlds of politics, film, and the arts. Surf & Sand Resort quickly built a reputation as Hollywood's secret hideaway, tucked in among the aromatic citrus groves and craggy cliffs that pervaded Orange County, California.
Over seven decades later, Surf & Sand's luster has not only never faded, but beams brighter than ever. Recognized as a Historic Hotel of America and named as one of California's favorite resorts by Travel & Leisure, the luxury beachfront property has recently completed a multimillion dollar renovation, further cementing its place as one of the region's premier resort destinations.
Located 57 miles south of downtown Los Angeles via I-405, Laguna Beach is one of the state's must-see destinations and best beaches. Only 15 miles from John Wayne International Airport, Laguna Beach has the good fortune of being easily accessible, yet remains a tantalizingly relaxed and refined enclave that has never lost its dreamy California glow.
Laguna Beach's Surf and Sand resort is bathed in sunlight
The extensive transformation includes all 165 guest rooms and suites, public spaces, dining, a refreshed pool and outdoor lounge, and the new Aquaterra Spa. Awash in a palette of breezy neutrals, Surf & Sand Resort epitomizes coastal sophistication with a reverence for location and historical significance. Guests are greeted with an unobstructed ocean view upon entrance into the lobby, which blends Mediterranean elegance and seaside charm. The sunlight-bathed lobby features bespoke furnishings with plush seating, a library of art books, and a curated installation of renowned local artists, showcasing the region's artistic legacy and natural beauty.
With meticulous attention to detail and guest comfort, each room and suite boasts a balcony with an ocean view, Italian marble finishes, and integrated technology. The wide glass patio doors help to seamlessly merge indoor and outdoor spaces, and allow the murmur of the waves and salt air to envelop the senses. The renewed bathrooms swim with natural light and feature walk-in marble showers, backlit mirrors, polished chrome finishes, deluxe toiletries, and a marble soaking tub with ocean view in select rooms. Room amenities include a well-stocked minibar, a custom Nespresso machine with cocktail display, a premium bathrobe and slippers, a handheld steamer, smart temperature controls, and Bluetooth-enabled audio.
Enjoy spa days and luxurious meals at Laguna's beachfront destination
Already a local favorite, the resort's beachfront signature restaurant, Splashes, has been reimagined as a light-drenched and vibrant eatery and bar. The bi-level, indoor-outdoor space sits right on the ocean for panoramic vistas from any seat or table. A new custom-designed Chihuly chandelier sculpture is a focal point of the restaurant. Made of hand-blown glass, it creates a stunning visual experience. Helmed by Executive Chef Ron Fougeray, Splashes features seasonal and locally-sourced ingredients. It also highlights innovative preparations with a "California global" flair that does not shy away from bold flavors. This, along with exceptional service, makes Splashes an extraordinary dining experience.
As with any proper California resort, Surf & Sand makes the most of its idyllic location to promote holistic wellness. Guests can enjoy complimentary morning yoga on the beach or on Bella Vista Terrace adjacent to the pool. They could also choose from a guided beach walk, meditation, or fitness class, all provided by the resort. For the ultimate indulgence, the renovated Aquaterra Spa features eight treatment rooms and a couple's suite with a full menu of holistic skin and body services inspired by the sea.
Surf & Sand Resort is steps from Laguna's shopping hub, including the historic alley Peppertree Lane, making it ideal for exploring boutiques, galleries, events, and dining. With a stop near the hotel, the Laguna Beach Trolley offers a convenient option to explore Laguna without the hassle of parking.