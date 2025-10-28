Nestled In Southern Connecticut Is A Historic Hub With A Walkable Downtown And New England Charm
Georgetown is a relaxing destination with a small-town feel that rests just north of the Connecticut shoreline. Bordering four other New England towns (Redding, Weston, Wilton, and Ridgefield), and located just 10 miles off of I-95 right between New York and New Haven, Georgetown is a great spot to visit for a quick day trip. Full of 18th- and 19th-century charm, rolling green hills, and an Instagrammable mural that celebrates the town's history in milling, Georgetown is worth the stop.
Today, most people enjoy Georgetown through the allure of Main Street. Visitors are greeted by a colorful "Welcome to the Historic Village of Georgetown" mural by Kristen Terrana-Hollis that showcases some of the town's most iconic buildings, like the Georgetown Market and the Granite Church. This is the perfect introduction to Main Street, where you'll find a series of cute shops and eateries that pull you to linger. Whether you're staying for a few days at a nearby colonial inn or if you're driving through to visit Manhattan for New York City's best-kept secret, Georgetown promises to be an unforgettable adventure full of historical and adventurous pursuits.
Historic Georgetown
While a lot of Historic Georgetown has been revitalized, one of the most curious draws to the area is the more-or-less abandoned Former Georgetown. Along with the rest of Georgetown, this area was originally built before the Civil War around the Gilbert and Bennett Wire Mill, which still stands today despite the flood that crashed through in the 1950s. In fact, these old brick buildings are remarkably preserved despite heavy amounts of damage, proudly holding their spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
However, several grants have been awarded to Historic Georgetown to bring this place back up to its former glory. Redding, which is also a charming Connecticut town, has big plans to revitalize Former Georgetown into a sustainable and nature-focused historical district. At the time of this writing, most of Former Georgetown is currently off-limits due to conservation efforts, but a walking tour through Historic Georgetown is still a charming way to experience the area. Visitors will enjoy walking by the Gilbert & Bennett School and the Granite Church, but there are also several streets of adorable historical neighborhoods to explore. These buildings are residential, so there aren't any indoor tours, but it's still fun to see them from the outside.
Things to do in Georgetown
If you want to meet plenty of locals and out-of-towners, one of the best times to visit is around Georgetown Day. This is an annual festival that celebrates the rich history of the town and raises awareness for all of the reconstruction projects happening around the corner. Usually held in early June, this event is run by Georgetown Village Restoration Inc. and features live music, food, and plenty of activities for kids.
Georgetown is also near several outdoor experiences like Lovers Leap State Park in New Milford, which is great for hiking and enjoying the Housatonic River. You can also explore Devil's Den Preserve, which will take you through a dense forest full of birds and rare plants. If you have extra time to visit Wilton, check out the Weir Farm National Historic Site, which was the home of American Impressionist J. Alden Weir.
Lodging options are nonexistent in Historic Georgetown, but any of the other towns nearby have some excellent colonial-style options. The West Lane Inn in Ridgefield definitely fits that bill and is less than five miles away from Georgetown. For something more modern, go south into Norwalk, which is a buzzy harbor city with art, New England Charm, and Oysters. While Georgetown continues to evolve, it's a hidden gem that's perfect for history lovers.