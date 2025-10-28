Nestled In Southern Connecticut Is A Historic Hub With A Walkable Downtown And New England Charm

If you want to meet plenty of locals and out-of-towners, one of the best times to visit is around Georgetown Day. This is an annual festival that celebrates the rich history of the town and raises awareness for all of the reconstruction projects happening around the corner. Usually held in early June, this event is run by Georgetown Village Restoration Inc. and features live music, food, and plenty of activities for kids.

Georgetown is also near several outdoor experiences like Lovers Leap State Park in New Milford, which is great for hiking and enjoying the Housatonic River. You can also explore Devil's Den Preserve, which will take you through a dense forest full of birds and rare plants. If you have extra time to visit Wilton, check out the Weir Farm National Historic Site, which was the home of American Impressionist J. Alden Weir.

Lodging options are nonexistent in Historic Georgetown, but any of the other towns nearby have some excellent colonial-style options. The West Lane Inn in Ridgefield definitely fits that bill and is less than five miles away from Georgetown. For something more modern, go south into Norwalk, which is a buzzy harbor city with art, New England Charm, and Oysters. While Georgetown continues to evolve, it's a hidden gem that's perfect for history lovers.