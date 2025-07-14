New England Beauty Is Bursting At The Seams Of This Charming Connecticut Town With Tons Of Trails

If you want to feel like you're somewhere straight out of "Gilmore Girls," add the charming Connecticut town of Redding to your travel list. This small town is known for the natural New England beauty that surrounds it, as well as its quaint historic buildings. Located in southwestern Connecticut, just 60 miles from New York City, Redding is close to many other adorable small towns, such as Danbury, with its postcard-perfect swim beach, and Westport, featuring sandy shoreline strolls and a cute downtown. You'll need a car to get to Redding, and in fact, you might want to make it part of a New England road trip, stopping at the most beautiful East Coast towns on America's oldest highway. There are no hotels in Redding itself, but you have several choices in nearby towns.

While you can visit Redding any time of year, plan a trip in the fall to glimpse the gorgeous foliage and enjoy the crisp weather. Here are five fall foliage finder resources you can use to time your visit to see the changing colors of the leaves.