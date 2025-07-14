New England Beauty Is Bursting At The Seams Of This Charming Connecticut Town With Tons Of Trails
If you want to feel like you're somewhere straight out of "Gilmore Girls," add the charming Connecticut town of Redding to your travel list. This small town is known for the natural New England beauty that surrounds it, as well as its quaint historic buildings. Located in southwestern Connecticut, just 60 miles from New York City, Redding is close to many other adorable small towns, such as Danbury, with its postcard-perfect swim beach, and Westport, featuring sandy shoreline strolls and a cute downtown. You'll need a car to get to Redding, and in fact, you might want to make it part of a New England road trip, stopping at the most beautiful East Coast towns on America's oldest highway. There are no hotels in Redding itself, but you have several choices in nearby towns.
While you can visit Redding any time of year, plan a trip in the fall to glimpse the gorgeous foliage and enjoy the crisp weather. Here are five fall foliage finder resources you can use to time your visit to see the changing colors of the leaves.
Getting outdoors in Redding, Connecticut
Redding is the perfect spot to get outdoors. It's home to two state parks and plentiful walking and hiking trails. Putnam Memorial State Park is the oldest public park in Connecticut, commemorating a Revolutionary War winter encampment. Today, the park offers trails for walking and biking as well as spots for pond fishing, grilling, and picnicking. If you visit at the right time, you may get the chance to join a ghost tour or see a Revolutionary War reenactment. In the fall, it's a popular spot for leaf peeping.
The largest park in Redding, Collis P. Huntington State Park, contains 1,017 acres of fields, woodlands, and waters, including five ponds, a lagoon, and a lake. Hikers will find 10 miles of trails, including one that leads into the nearby Centennial Watershed State Forest. Along with its natural beauty, the park is known for the sculptures of bears and wolves surrounding the entrance, sculpted by railway executive Collins P. Huntington's wife, Anna Hyatt Huntington. Plus, its fall foliage is stunning. There are many other places in Redding to enjoy the outdoors, too. Topstone Park is a popular spot for swimming and kayaking in the summer, and New Pond Farm Education Center immerses visitors in wildlife and ecology.
What to do in Redding, Connecticut
Along with all of its natural beauty, Redding is also home to many historic buildings in a range of styles. "You have colonials, Capes, farmhouses, ranches and every manner of antique, from Federals to Greek revivals to saltboxes," said realtor Roni Agress about the town's diverse architecture to the New York Times. When visiting the town's central green, you'll see a church built in 1837 as well as a memorial gazebo dedicated to Redding's veterans. The Mark Twain Library, named after the town's most famous resident, has a statue of the literary icon outside. On Sunday evenings in the summer, residents and visitors can enjoy live music as part of the Concerts on the Green series. If you'd like to stay overnight, amplify the New England vibes at the charming West Lake Inn in Ridgefield, less than 10 miles from Redding. There are also several hotel options in nearby towns, including a Residence Inn in Danbury, and a Best Western in Bethel.
Antique shoppers will want to browse the curated items at Fleur De Lis Antiques & Design. When you're ready for a meal, you can settle in near one of four fireplaces at Redding Roadhouse or savor some slow-cooked brisket at Wire Mill Barbecue. Refuel after a day of exploring with delicious bites and seasonal cocktails at Redding's lively Milestone restaurant. And to end your visit on a sweet note, stop by Crystals & Cones for ice cream or candy.