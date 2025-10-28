Texas' Guinness World Record Holding Haunted Attraction Is A Legendary, Heart-Stopping Fort Worth Thrill

When you think of haunted U.S. cities to escape to in the spooky season, Fort Worth, Texas might not spring to mind. Fair enough — it doesn't have the Gothic architecture or centuries-old cobbled streets of more famous haunted cities, but what it does have is a haunted house attraction so scary that it has topped award lists for its sheer fright potential. Cutting Edge Haunted House is one of America's best Halloween attractions, complete with the accolades to show for it. In 2009, it was awarded as the Guinness World Record-holder for "World's Largest Haunted House" and "Longest Walk-Through Horror House (Indoors)." Though newer challengers have since taken over the latter record, Cutting Edge holds onto its title as the world's largest, and it continues to rack up achievements: HauntWorld named it America's best haunted attraction for 2025.

When Guinness World Records measured out the pathway through Cutting Edge Haunted House in 2015, it stretched nearly 5,400 feet in length. That's over a full mile of continuous thrills and effects, taking about 55 minutes to walk through on average. Its length is a product of over 30 years of development: Cutting Edge started in Austin in 1991 before moving to a century-old, defunct meat-packing plant in Fort Worth. It draws on its location to craft a story about the meat-packing plant being used, now, to process human bodies. The haunted house has its own "Boo University," a program for training its actors, and a zombie drumline that's won the PASIC DrumLine Battle multiple times. All of these touches give Cutting Edge the production level of "a Broadway show that you let the audience walk through," as its owner, Todd James, described in Fort Worth Magazine.