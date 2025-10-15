Escape To These Haunted US Cities Before Spooky Season Ends

The veil between the realm of the living and that of the dead gets thinner as we approach Halloween, so now is the best time to revisit a popular vacation theme, and a sub-section of history that fascinates some... and perplexes others. Haunted history can be found everywhere in America, from the oldest parts in the pre-colonial region to areas that have only been inhabited relatively recently. While some destinations, like Salem in Massachusetts, will ring a bell for many, there are some truly hidden gems out there, from hotels with "permanent" guests to cemeteries with residents whose lives left an indelible trace on the local folklore. The good news is you are still on time to make the most of the fall season and plan the perfect escape to haunted cities and iconic destinations ideal for a spooky season-themed trip.

There are dozens of US cities whose supernatural legends are perfect for a Halloween-themed vacation, but far from being a seasonal show, these haunted spots offer authentic thrills year-round, thanks to dedicated tours, visits, and attractions that make sure the spine-chilling fun never dies.