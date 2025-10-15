Escape To These Haunted US Cities Before Spooky Season Ends
The veil between the realm of the living and that of the dead gets thinner as we approach Halloween, so now is the best time to revisit a popular vacation theme, and a sub-section of history that fascinates some... and perplexes others. Haunted history can be found everywhere in America, from the oldest parts in the pre-colonial region to areas that have only been inhabited relatively recently. While some destinations, like Salem in Massachusetts, will ring a bell for many, there are some truly hidden gems out there, from hotels with "permanent" guests to cemeteries with residents whose lives left an indelible trace on the local folklore. The good news is you are still on time to make the most of the fall season and plan the perfect escape to haunted cities and iconic destinations ideal for a spooky season-themed trip.
There are dozens of US cities whose supernatural legends are perfect for a Halloween-themed vacation, but far from being a seasonal show, these haunted spots offer authentic thrills year-round, thanks to dedicated tours, visits, and attractions that make sure the spine-chilling fun never dies.
Salem, Massachusetts
When it comes to spooktacular destinations, Salem needs little introduction. Its infamous witch trials in the 1660s have contributed to its renown at a global level, aided by timeless classics such as Arthur Miller's play "The Crucible." Today, you can still roam Salem's haunted streets and amble inside barely-lit colonial buildings, which include America's oldest home, The Pickering House; the House of the Seven Gables (of Nathaniel Hawthorne fame); and the Charter Street Cemetery, with souls resting in situ since the 1600s. And while you can fill a whole week with spooky and historical landmarks dotted around Salem, you can comfortably skip one tourist trap on your ultimate trip to America's 'most witchy' state filled with pagan shops and moody forests.
While thousands visit Salem for its historic and cultural connection to witchcraft, the city's haunted paths are less trodden and an equal marvel to discover. Not many know that the city has a vibrant haunted history beyond its Wiccan days. Dozens of ghosts are said to roam the eerie-looking Old Burying Point Cemetery, which is the second-oldest cemetery in the country. The alleged spirits include citizens wrongfully accused of theft, Mayflower passengers, and even the last governor of the Massachusetts Colony, Simon Bradstreet, whose body has disappeared, either relocated or snatched by vicious grave robbers.
Eureka Springs, Arkansas
Heading inland, the town of Eureka Springs in Arkansas is the unlikely host of a haunted site. An unmissable spot for those fond of storied buildings with a dark history, the Crescent Hotel & Spa is known for being the most haunted hotel in America. This hotel may be full of "guests who checked out but never left," as the clever tagline goes, including past owner Norman Baker and his assistant nurse, Theodora. Those two are responsible for the building's infamous history, actually, due to their fraudulent endeavor to cure cancer under the false premises of a bespoke hospital on the hotel's site. Instead of providing a miracle treatment, Baker made a fortune by collecting money from his vulnerable patients, killing more people than he cured, and eventually hiding the bodies in the hotel's sinister morgue. This chilling tale is what keeps the hotel teeming with paranormal legends to this day.
For those who are ready to stomach the Crescent Hotel's haunted premises, there are peak season rooms set aside for guests and available for as little as $130. Eureka Springs is nestled in the heart of the Ozarks, about 40 miles between the urban areas of Branson, Missouri, and Springfield, Arkansas.
Savannah, Georgia
With centuries of battles and bloodshed in the town's history, it should come as no surprise that Savannah may be home to more than a few restless souls. On the one hand, Georgia's oldest city is a walkable gem with gardens, picturesque streets, and Southern food – in short, a heaven on earth for the living. But it is also one of America's most haunted cities, due to the many tragic events that afflicted it over the centuries, from the Revolutionary War's bloody Siege of Savannah in the 1700s to the 1880s yellow fever epidemic, which killed over 4,000 people, many of whom were buried alive.
You can experience a slice of Savannah's spooky history on one of the almost 20 ghost tours trawling the sleepless town, covering must-see attractions such as Madison Park, an outdoor playground for the souls of the city, and Bonaventure Cemetery. The cemetery is home to one of Savannah's most famous spirit residents, Little Gracie, an 8-year-old local celebrity who succumbed to pneumonia and was buried on the premises before her parents moved back to New England. Ask the locals and they will tell you it is not so unusual to see a blonde girl in a pretty, white dress chasing the pigeons in Johnson Square. But blink once, and you will probably never see her again. Scary, huh?
Anoka, Minnesota
Anoka, the self-proclaimed Halloween Capital of the World, is a small city in western Minnesota that is famous for inventing the Halloween party as we know it today. Tired of non-stop pranks played by kids on their peaceful neighbors, citizens of Anoka decided to come up with an alternative: a party and parade in costume. Of course, Halloween as a pagan tradition itself dates much further back in place and time than Minnesota in the 1920s. Brought over by Scottish and Irish immigrants during the 19th century, the Celtic tradition of Samhain gradually took root in the United States, adapting to urban areas such as Anoka in new, light-hearted ways.
For a Halloween celebration in full swing, visit Anoka during its Grande Day Parade at the end of October, usually a week before Halloween. You can expect spooky costumes, themed food stalls, and a boisterous parade. If you're in the Minneapolis area, Anoka is an easy destination to reach for a day trip, as it's located just 20 miles away.
Coronado Beach, California
Those flocking to San Diego's sun-kissed shores are usually drawn to its stunning, sandy beaches. Coronado Beach is, unsurprisingly, among the city's 5 best beaches you should not miss on your next vacation. But dark chapters of history lurk in the shadows of this postcard-perfect destination in the southernmost peninsula in California. The town owes its haunted fame to the longest-residing guest of Room 302 of the Hotel del Coronado, Kate Morgan, a young woman from Detroit who checked in under a fake name and was found dead of a gunshot wound on the hotel's staircase just five days later. When visiting this historic building, part of San Diego's tourist development, you will find plenty of conflicting stories on young Ms. Morgan. People disagree on who she was, her age, and especially her cause of death. Was it suicide, as the coroner ruled, or was it murder? Was she waiting for her husband? Or for her brother? Was she handling a gun she had brought the day before her untimely death? Is that her appearing in bathroom mirrors fogged by the bathtub's steam?
With as many theories as there are rooms, perhaps it's the case's mysterious fascination that has drawn curious minds to Kate Morgan's story at the Coronado Hotel. The good news is, you can try your luck at interrogating Ms. Morgan by booking a haunted room at the Hotel Del (as it's known today). If you don't fancy embarking on the task alone, you can even join the hotel's "Haunted Happenings" tour that traces the footsteps of its most devoted guest.