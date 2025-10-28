Imagine waking up to the faint call of seagulls searching for breakfast over the repetitive lap of waves licking the shore. Consistently named one of the "Most Beautiful Beaches in the Entire World," the soft white sand beaches of Destin, Florida, are one of nature's masterpieces. You might catch a pelican diving deep for a snack, and playful dolphins are frequently spotted from shore. What was once a small fishing village now welcomes millions of visitors a year, and it's easy to see why.

Tucked between the Choctawhatchee Bay and the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump) in the panhandle region of Florida, Destin is a beach-lover's paradise. The mild winters and sunny summers make this a year-round destination accessible by air or car, where you can bring your own camping gear or rent on-site. Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) is the closest access by plane, located just 40 minutes from the city center. Once you arrive, head to Camping on the Gulf, a family-friendly campground with ocean views.

Whether you choose to bring your RV or spend the night in one of the property's cabins or glamping tents, at Camping on the Gulf, you're never more than a short walk from the ocean. (Though if you can, snag one of the beachfront sites.) Guests rave about the meticulously clean bathhouses and convenient laundry facilities, and there is even a pool with a waterslide and an activity center to keep young campers occupied. Camping on the Gulf also offers daily entertainment and events for the whole family, from karaoke nights to beach yoga. If you're feeling peckish after a day of sunning and swimming, check out the weekly rotation of food trucks on site to curb your hunger.