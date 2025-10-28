Perched In The Pocono Mountains Is Pennsylvania's Underrated Locale With Quaint Shops And Scenic Views
Within Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, hides practically endless artsy little lake towns and quaint mountain villages. And one of its most underrated enclaves is none other than Cresco, an unincorporated community with less than 5,000 residents, tucked away in the northeastern part of the state. Surrounded by incredible nature preserves and with plenty of small-town charm, Cresco is one of the Poconos' most relaxing getaways.
You won't find accommodation options right in Cresco, but you have a number of choices in the surrounding towns. For a charming stay, the Brookview Manor Inn and Restaurant is a Victorian-style bed and breakfast just a few minutes outside of town, rated 4.4 stars on Google. Or, base yourself 45 minutes away in Hawley, so you can opt for a stay at the unbelievably luxurious spa resort, The Lodge at Woodloch.
To reach Cresco, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is around 45 minutes by car and offers flights with American Airlines, United, and Breeze Airways from a handful of cities. Lehigh Valley International Airport, around an hour from Cresco, is another airport to consider.
A scenic Pocono Mountains town
Nestled in the Poconos Mountains, it's no surprise that you can find ethereal nature right within Cresco. Brimming with quiet preserves and scenic trails, Cresco is the ultimate escape into nature. Within Fieldstone Farm Preserve, a 52-acre former farm, you can explore tranquil creekside trails, stumble upon springs, wander through wetlands and forest, and even see a historic stone farmhouse. The Nothstein Preserve is another must-see, with over 3 miles of ethereal forested trails leading through streams and a gorge.
And while you'll find the state's tallest waterfall, Raymondskill Falls, about an hour away, Cresco is home to its very own picturesque, horseshoe-shaped Targa Falls, tucked within Paradise-Price Preserve. Be sure to also follow an easy, mile-long trail (round-trip) to get a look at the preserve's distinctive glacial split-rock boulder.
The 64-acre Pasold Farm Nature Preserve is another gem, housing untouched forests, a spring, and numerous trails. The preserve is best visited between October and June when the trails are safest. If you're up for more of a challenge, check out Cresco Heights, a 3-mile trail that leads to breathtaking views of the Delaware River and Camelback Mountain.
What else to do in Cresco
Although nature is the main attraction in the Poconos, exploring a bit of the charming town of Cresco is a must as well. If you're looking for a local souvenir or one-of-a-kind gift, you'll be in luck. Mountain Home Antiques which is jam-packed with all sorts of treasures, ranging from collectibles to jewelry and even locally-made furniture. Barn Door Antiques is another gem for antique lovers that has become a local institution since opening in 2000. Just note that the shop only opens on the weekends during the fall and winter.
For some local history, don't skip the Cresco Station Museum, which is open for limited hours from late May to mid-October. The station itself dates back to the 1850s and houses all sorts of memorabilia and artifacts from the 19th century. You'll find a number of eateries as well, with no shortage of flavor or local character. Head to Tom's Country Kitchen for homey classics like chicken-fried steak and blueberry cranberry pancakes. Basso's is Cresco's top eatery on Tripadvisor, beloved for its casual Italian cuisine and cozy atmosphere.