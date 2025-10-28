Perched In The Pocono Mountains Is Pennsylvania's Underrated Locale With Quaint Shops And Scenic Views

Within Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, hides practically endless artsy little lake towns and quaint mountain villages. And one of its most underrated enclaves is none other than Cresco, an unincorporated community with less than 5,000 residents, tucked away in the northeastern part of the state. Surrounded by incredible nature preserves and with plenty of small-town charm, Cresco is one of the Poconos' most relaxing getaways.

You won't find accommodation options right in Cresco, but you have a number of choices in the surrounding towns. For a charming stay, the Brookview Manor Inn and Restaurant is a Victorian-style bed and breakfast just a few minutes outside of town, rated 4.4 stars on Google. Or, base yourself 45 minutes away in Hawley, so you can opt for a stay at the unbelievably luxurious spa resort, The Lodge at Woodloch.

To reach Cresco, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is around 45 minutes by car and offers flights with American Airlines, United, and Breeze Airways from a handful of cities. Lehigh Valley International Airport, around an hour from Cresco, is another airport to consider.