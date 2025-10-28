This Hidden Rural Getaway Boasts Outdoor Fun Paired With Some Of Texas Hill Country's Best Views
One of the best things about the Lone Star State is that it has virtually every type of landscape you can imagine within its sprawling 266,807 square miles of landmass. One of the state's 10 distinct ecoregions, the Texas Hill Country, also known as the Edwards Plateau region, is home to some postcard-worthy scenic views. Found in Central Texas, the area has both rolling hills and deep canyons, grasslands and woodlands. Nestled within the Hill Country is Vanderpool, a small community of less than 100 residents. Vanderpool is a mere 88 miles away from the skyline views of San Antonio, yet it's a world apart from the fast-paced city. Vanderpool may be small in population, but it is big on outdoor fun and scenic views. In fact, this rural community boasts some of the best views in the Hill Country.
The Texas Hill Country has miles of roads to enjoy its incredible scenery, making the journey as fun as the destination. In fact, the hardest decision may be choosing which road to travel first. Farm-to-Market (FM) Road 337 takes visitors past tranquil, secluded valleys and is considered one of the best scenic routes in all of Texas. FM Roads 335, 336, and 337 are collectively known as the "Twisted Sisters" and combine to form a 100-mile loop. The winding, twisting roads take travelers past canyons, hills, and numerous curves (one 15-mile stretch has around 65 tight curves). Visitors to Vanderpool have access to picture-perfect views of Sabinal Canyon, and the Texas Hill Country boasts wildly popular lakes, bluebonnet fields, and rugged landscapes.
Vanderpool, Texas is an all-seasons destination
Fall (specifically mid-October to mid-November) is a great time to visit Vanderpool and the surrounding area, when the weather is a bit cooler, and the leaves are changing color. If you decide to visit during the autumn months, be sure to spend some time at Lost Maples Farms. This family-friendly attraction offers hayrides through the hills, a pumpkin patch, a 25-foot climbing tower, a prospector's pit where you can "mine" for minerals, chickens and goats, and paintball. Photo opportunities can be found at a few points on the farm, so bring your camera to capture the memories. Get the most out of your vacation to the Hill Country by renting a cabin at FoxFire or staying at the Lodges of Lost Maples, located in the "Swiss Alps of Texas".
If your primary purpose in visiting the Texas Hill Country is to enjoy scenic drives, spring (particularly late March and all of April) is an amazing time to visit. The bluebonnets and wildflowers are in bloom, blanketing fields with bursts of bright color. An 85-mile loop will take you through Bandera, Medina, and Vanderpool before going through Tarpley and returning to Bandera. This route crosses two rivers (the Medina and the Sabinal) numerous times while dazzling visitors with amazing views. Experience views of the Guadalupe River as you travel around 50 miles along FM 187 and State Highway 39 from Vanderpool to Kerrville. Truly, there is no bad time to visit this scenic area.
Hiking and outdoor activities in Vanderpool, Texas
Vanderpool is a great place to call home while you enjoy the wide-open spaces of the Texas Hill Country. In addition to cabins, guests have the option to stay at one of 30 campsites with electric and water or one of six hike-in primitive tent sites in the Lost Maples State Natural Area, located just 5 miles from Vanderpool. After you settle in, lace up your hiking boots and hit the trails; Lost Maples has around 10 miles of paths (rated moderate to hard) to explore. One trail brings visitors to an overlook over 2,000 feet in elevation with a panoramic view of the area.
After a long day of hiking, relax and enjoy the star-filled night sky. Lost Maples is rated a 3 on the Bortle Dark-Sky Scale, making it one of the best places in the Hill Country to enjoy some stargazing. Birdwatching is also a popular pastime in Vanderpool, and for good reason. Lost Maples is home to numerous species of birds; lucky visitors may even spot the endangered Golden-Cheeked Warbler or black-capped vireos. Texas is also the only place in the country where birdwatchers can spot the short-tailed, long-billed green kingfisher.
Birdwatching is just one of many activities available to park visitors; the park has something for everyone. Anglers can enjoy fishing from the shore of the Sabinal River and Can Creek without a fishing license; park officials will even loan you fishing equipment. It's worth checking out other nearby communities, too, such as Utopia, Leakey, and Medina. Nearby Garner State Park is home to the Frio River, perfect for tubing. If you're looking for a "wild west" Texas adventure, set aside time to explore the town of Bandera, the "Cowboy Capital of the World."