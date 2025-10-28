This Hidden Rural Getaway Boasts Outdoor Fun Paired With Some Of Texas Hill Country's Best Views

One of the best things about the Lone Star State is that it has virtually every type of landscape you can imagine within its sprawling 266,807 square miles of landmass. One of the state's 10 distinct ecoregions, the Texas Hill Country, also known as the Edwards Plateau region, is home to some postcard-worthy scenic views. Found in Central Texas, the area has both rolling hills and deep canyons, grasslands and woodlands. Nestled within the Hill Country is Vanderpool, a small community of less than 100 residents. Vanderpool is a mere 88 miles away from the skyline views of San Antonio, yet it's a world apart from the fast-paced city. Vanderpool may be small in population, but it is big on outdoor fun and scenic views. In fact, this rural community boasts some of the best views in the Hill Country.

The Texas Hill Country has miles of roads to enjoy its incredible scenery, making the journey as fun as the destination. In fact, the hardest decision may be choosing which road to travel first. Farm-to-Market (FM) Road 337 takes visitors past tranquil, secluded valleys and is considered one of the best scenic routes in all of Texas. FM Roads 335, 336, and 337 are collectively known as the "Twisted Sisters" and combine to form a 100-mile loop. The winding, twisting roads take travelers past canyons, hills, and numerous curves (one 15-mile stretch has around 65 tight curves). Visitors to Vanderpool have access to picture-perfect views of Sabinal Canyon, and the Texas Hill Country boasts wildly popular lakes, bluebonnet fields, and rugged landscapes.