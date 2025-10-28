Texas' Cute Bayside City With Impeccable Seafood, Pretty Parks, And Coastal Charm Is A Birdwatching Paradise

Texas might not be the first thing to come to my mind when picking your next coastal destination, but the bayside region is filled with hidden gems and underrated cities that are teeming with adventures. If an easily accessible bayside getaway is what you're looking for, Seabrook is perfect. Less than an hour from Houston, it sits along Clear Lake and Galveston Bay and is one of the seven cities that are a part of the Bay Area Houston region. It's also right beside Kemah and the iconic Kemah Boardwalk with waterfront shops, rides, and dining.

Nature lovers will love Seabrook, as the city has 18 pretty parks spanning more than 200 acres of parkland. If you're eager to explore them in all their glory, go on the Seabrook Hike and Bike Trail System, which connects the parks with over 10 miles of trails to cover. Seabrook is also a great addition to your trip if you're a birdwatching enthusiast. The city is home to five parks that are a part of the Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail, which also winds through other coastal cities like Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, Rockport-Fulton, and Bay City. More than 300 bird species call Seabrook home throughout the year.

Once your nature retreat is done, explore the cuisine of Seabrook. With the oyster bars on the Texas Gulf Coast being as fresh as it gets, don't miss out on tasting the local seafood fare, like Tookie's Seafood in the Waterfront District or Barge 295, an 80-foot floating bar and grill.