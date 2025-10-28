Texas' Cute Bayside City With Impeccable Seafood, Pretty Parks, And Coastal Charm Is A Birdwatching Paradise
Texas might not be the first thing to come to my mind when picking your next coastal destination, but the bayside region is filled with hidden gems and underrated cities that are teeming with adventures. If an easily accessible bayside getaway is what you're looking for, Seabrook is perfect. Less than an hour from Houston, it sits along Clear Lake and Galveston Bay and is one of the seven cities that are a part of the Bay Area Houston region. It's also right beside Kemah and the iconic Kemah Boardwalk with waterfront shops, rides, and dining.
Nature lovers will love Seabrook, as the city has 18 pretty parks spanning more than 200 acres of parkland. If you're eager to explore them in all their glory, go on the Seabrook Hike and Bike Trail System, which connects the parks with over 10 miles of trails to cover. Seabrook is also a great addition to your trip if you're a birdwatching enthusiast. The city is home to five parks that are a part of the Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail, which also winds through other coastal cities like Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, Rockport-Fulton, and Bay City. More than 300 bird species call Seabrook home throughout the year.
Once your nature retreat is done, explore the cuisine of Seabrook. With the oyster bars on the Texas Gulf Coast being as fresh as it gets, don't miss out on tasting the local seafood fare, like Tookie's Seafood in the Waterfront District or Barge 295, an 80-foot floating bar and grill.
The best parks to explore in Seabrook
With so many parks to choose from, there's so much to see and discover in Seabrook. The five parks included in the Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail are Hester Garden Park, Robinson Park, Pine Gully Park, McHale Park, and Seabrook Wildlife Refuge and Park. Each has an abundance of wildlife to observe, like migrating songbirds, raptors, and shorebirds in the spring and whooping cranes in the winter. Using the city's convenient birdwatching platforms, you may catch sight of anything from a waxwing to an osprey.
If you want to stretch your legs, Pine Gully Park is one of the many parks perfect for hiking and biking. Not only is it a great birding spot, but the park is also home to a couple of trails and is a great starting point if you're doing the Seabrook Hike and Bike Trail System. There's a trail that starts from the park to Seabrook Wildlife Refuge and Park, or one that passes through Miramar Park. If you're with family, Clear Lake Park has a playground, picnic facilities, and a great view of the lake.
For something a little different, the Pelican Path helps you explore the city via the pelican sculptures that are an iconic part of the community. The path connects 56 fiberglass pelicans that are littered throughout the city. Each pelican has its own theme and design, and quirky characters made by different local artists. You can find many of them on Marcy Fryday Pelican Path on 2nd Street.
Where to eat local seafood in Seabrook
The South is home to some of the best seafood, and one of the best eateries in America, Viola and Agnes' Neo Soul Cafe, is actually in Seabrook. This small cafe offers a range of classics like gumbo and shrimp and grits. It has a small but delicious menu, and each dish is cooked to order, so there may be a slight wait for your food.
Tookie's Seafood is also a popular spot for all things seafood. If you're craving fresh oysters, this is the right place. The restaurant also offers a fried seafood dinner menu with a variety of items, or you can opt for the Battleship Platter, which includes catfish, shrimp, oysters, crawfish tails, and a beach ball. Their house specials are also worth trying — they come in big servings.
Barge 295 is another seafood option that floats on the water. With two floors and a patio, you'll get up-close views of Clear Lake. The menu is filled with southern classics like fried seafood, oysters, poboys, or gumbo; you won't go wrong with whatever you choose. Aside from the food, they also have drinks from local distilleries and breweries, and the occasional live music.