Texas' Gulf Coast Boasts A Bustling Boardwalk With Waterfront Shops, Rides, And Dining
When it comes to a family-friendly vacation, Galveston Bay, Texas, is a fantastic choice. If you go out to the edge of the bay, you can explore one of America's most charming beach towns, the historic city of Galveston. If you venture further inland, you'll run into Texas' third-largest city (Houston), which is home to a Gulf Coast seafood gem serving up "innovative culinary creations," the iconic Christie's Seafood and Steak.
Set in between them, though, is the small town of Kemah, located next to the water, straddling Highway 146. While this city is not as grand or exciting as spots like Galveston, it has one major attraction that makes it worth visiting: The Kemah Boardwalk.
Although it has only been open since 1998, the boardwalk has grown to become one of the best family-friendly spots on the bay. With roller coasters, kiddie rides, restaurants, and various shops, this attraction offers more than enough to fill an entire day (or a weekend if you're really ambitious). So, grab the kids and let's discover what sets Kemah Boardwalk apart.
What makes Kemah Boardwalk such an iconic Texas attraction
Because Kemah is such a small town, the boardwalk takes up a large chunk of its northern border. It sits right on the water, with a marina on one side and the bay on the other. Over the last 26 years, the Boardwalk has expanded to include new restaurants, rides, and boutiques.
The main highlights are the Boardwalk Bullet, Century Wheel, and Boardwalk Beast. The Bullet is a traditional wooden roller coaster that has a 92-foot drop and reaches speeds of 51 mph. The Century Wheel is a massive Ferris Wheel overlooking the bay, making it an excellent attraction, especially at night when you can see the lights of boats out on the water. Speaking of boats, the Boardwalk Beast is a speedboat tour that zips around the bay at up to 40 mph.
If your little ones like touching wildlife, they'll love Stingray Reef. This exhibit is part of the Aquarium Restaurant and allows kids and adults to touch stingrays and even feed them. There's also the Rainforest area, which features snakes, tarantulas, piranhas, and more. To get the full experience, it's best to have a meal at the restaurant (which features thousands of gallons of aquarium tanks) and then spend time at the Reef.
How to get the most out of a trip to Kemah Boardwalk
The boardwalk is open every day, although different sections have specific hours of operation. The amusement rides are open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays). You can buy a full ride pass for $22.99 for kids 48-inches tall and under or $28.99 for those over 48-inches. The pass does not include the Boardwalk Beast, Iron Eagle Zip Line, or Stingray Reef. However, it does allow kids unlimited rides on everything else, including the Boardwalk Bullet and the Century Wheel (plus 11 other rides).
As far as food goes, there are many high-quality options around the Boardwalk. Some highlights (besides Aquarium Restaurant) include Saltgrass Steakhouse (perfect for Texas-style steaks), the Flying Dutchman Seafood Restaurant (ideal for local Gulf Coast fish and shrimp), and the Chicken Shack. However, if you really want good eating, you can head a little north to the city of Seabrook and sample one of America's best eateries: Viola and Agnes' Neo Soul Food Cafe.
Finally, you should plan your trip around various events held throughout the year. The Boardwalk has multiple stages and event spaces to make your vacation even more memorable and engaging. You can experience live music, games, and fireworks (depending on the holiday).