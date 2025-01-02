Texas' Gulf Coast Boasts A Bustling Boardwalk With Waterfront Shops, Rides, And Dining

When it comes to a family-friendly vacation, Galveston Bay, Texas, is a fantastic choice. If you go out to the edge of the bay, you can explore one of America's most charming beach towns, the historic city of Galveston. If you venture further inland, you'll run into Texas' third-largest city (Houston), which is home to a Gulf Coast seafood gem serving up "innovative culinary creations," the iconic Christie's Seafood and Steak.

Set in between them, though, is the small town of Kemah, located next to the water, straddling Highway 146. While this city is not as grand or exciting as spots like Galveston, it has one major attraction that makes it worth visiting: The Kemah Boardwalk.

Although it has only been open since 1998, the boardwalk has grown to become one of the best family-friendly spots on the bay. With roller coasters, kiddie rides, restaurants, and various shops, this attraction offers more than enough to fill an entire day (or a weekend if you're really ambitious). So, grab the kids and let's discover what sets Kemah Boardwalk apart.