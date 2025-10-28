Louisiana's Scenic Southern Getaway Has Scrumptious Wine, Stunning Parks, Festivals, And Charm

Situated in St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana's Northshore region, a small community offers the kind of Southern escape that combines laid-back charm, rich area wineries, gardens, and nearby state parks. The town of Bush, Louisiana, is in northeastern St. Tammany Parish, the perfect fall destination brimming with vibrant foliage, festivals, and swamps. The parish provides a lush backdrop for Bush's local wine tastings, seasonal festivals, and a slower rhythm that comes with rural Louisiana.

The town sits along Louisiana Highway 21, just northeast of Covington, a charming Louisiana city with cute cafes and artsy vibes. From Covington, Bush is a convenient 17-mile drive down Highway 21. Flights arrive at the nearest airport, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), which is only around 60 miles away. From New Orleans, it's just under an hour and a half drive across the infamous Lake Pontchartrain via Interstate 10 or the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway. Rental cars are readily available from the airport to get to the Northshore.

Once in the small town of Bush, you'll find a community of just over 5,000 residents that serves as a gateway with fewer crowds than the state's more touristy cities. From the streams and cypress swamps of nearby Bogue Chitto State Park to the Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival in the neighboring community of Bogalusa, the area provides a taste of Louisiana flavor and tradition. The town's wineries, with spots like Wild Bush Farms and Vineyard, welcome guests for tastings and live events, setting the scene for an unforgettable Northshore experience.