South Of St. Louis Is A Unique, Scenic State Park Perfect For Day Trips In This Lovely Missouri Community
St. Louis has long been an important center of trade and travel, and during the days of Lewis and Clark, was known as the "Gateway to the West." Today, many people know this city by its iconic Gateway Arch, which is the only U.S. national park located inside a city. There are also a lot of fun things to do in this city from taking a tour of the Anheuser-Busch brewery to exploring Augusta, a city just outside of St. Louis in America's first wine region, and checking out this mosaic-covered bar with live music and art at every turn. However, after exploring St. Louis, it is important to get out of the city and see more of the state of Missouri. One great place to do this is in Belleview.
Located just an hour and a half south of St. Louis, Belleview is a small community with a population of less than 1,000 that is located on the edge of the Mark Twain National Forest. As such, Belleview makes the perfect spot for a day trip from the city to explore the local area and the natural beauty of the Show-Me State. As there are no hotels in Belleview, if you'd like to extend your trip and stay longer, you can look for accommodation in nearby larger towns like Pilot Knob, Ironton, and Arcadia which have some options for popular chain hotels as well as a few bed and breakfasts.
Exploring the scenic Elephant Rocks State Park in Belleview
As Belleview is such a small community that is actually not officially incorporated, a drive through the town will give you the idea of rural life in Missouri. The main landmarks in this small community include the Crossroads House of Prayer Church, the Unity Christian Church, and the fire station (which is actually a branch of the fire station of the nearby city of Pilot Knob). However, what Belleview lacks in restaurants, hotels, and shops, it makes up for in access to nature.
Most people go to Belleview on their way to Elephant Rocks State Park, which is a terrific area to go to hike and enjoy some natural scenery. These rocks have earned their collective name owing to their sublime size and overbearing formation. Made of granite that is more than a million years old, these massive rocks stand in very close proximity to one another, as would a parade of elephants.
While in the area, visitors are recommended to check out the Elephant Rocks Braille Trail hike, where iconic rock formations and beautiful views characterize the journey. The hike is rated as being relatively easy in difficulty and is about a mile long, meaning that it shouldn't take more than 30 minutes to complete, depending on your walking pace. One reviewer on AllTrails spoke in glowing terms of the park, and said, "Beautiful scenery and cool rock formations. The trail itself is pretty short, but I made my way down some rocks by the water spot and had lunch there. Would recommend!" There is a parking lot with bathrooms and picnic tables. However, there is no camping available in this state park.
Other great things to do near Belleview, Missouri
Belleview's location on the edge of the national forest, surrounded by wilderness, makes it a great jumping off point for plenty of outdoor adventures. After you explore Elephant Rocks State Park, if you still have time, make sure to check out the Buford Mountain Conservation Area. Here you will find the Buford Mountain Trail. This is a long hike and certainly a difficult one. Sitting at 9.5 miles in length and with a 1,876-foot elevation gain, the total hike time is nearer to five hours. If you're used to bouldering, climbing, and scrambling, this could be the right hike for you. Another hiker on AllTrails had this to say about the hike: "A little overgrown in some parts and very rocky in some parts. Makes for slow progress in some areas. Very beautiful hike. Only saw one person all day."
Belleview is also right next to the Taum Sauk Section of the Ozark Trail, a long distance and primitive backpacking trail that spans 430 miles and is popular among backpackers who are looking for a trekking experience that is much more rugged and quiet than the Appalachian Trail or Pacific Crest Trail. However, that's not to say that you have to hike the whole thing; you can definitely hike a small section of the trail to enjoy the nearly-untouched beauty of wild Missouri.