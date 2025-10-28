South Of St. Louis Is A Unique, Scenic State Park Perfect For Day Trips In This Lovely Missouri Community

As Belleview is such a small community that is actually not officially incorporated, a drive through the town will give you the idea of rural life in Missouri. The main landmarks in this small community include the Crossroads House of Prayer Church, the Unity Christian Church, and the fire station (which is actually a branch of the fire station of the nearby city of Pilot Knob). However, what Belleview lacks in restaurants, hotels, and shops, it makes up for in access to nature.

Most people go to Belleview on their way to Elephant Rocks State Park, which is a terrific area to go to hike and enjoy some natural scenery. These rocks have earned their collective name owing to their sublime size and overbearing formation. Made of granite that is more than a million years old, these massive rocks stand in very close proximity to one another, as would a parade of elephants.

While in the area, visitors are recommended to check out the Elephant Rocks Braille Trail hike, where iconic rock formations and beautiful views characterize the journey. The hike is rated as being relatively easy in difficulty and is about a mile long, meaning that it shouldn't take more than 30 minutes to complete, depending on your walking pace. One reviewer on AllTrails spoke in glowing terms of the park, and said, "Beautiful scenery and cool rock formations. The trail itself is pretty short, but I made my way down some rocks by the water spot and had lunch there. Would recommend!" There is a parking lot with bathrooms and picnic tables. However, there is no camping available in this state park.