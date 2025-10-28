West Virginia's Once-Thriving Historic Train Town Is Now A Hidden Gem In The New River Gorge

Hidden within the rocky valleys of the New River Gorge, one of the most breathtaking national parks on the East Coast, the town of Thurmond feels like a place that has been frozen in time. Its centuries-old brick buildings, abandoned coaling tower, and train depot serve as reminders of a once-thriving railroad and coal industry. Today, most of Thurmond is maintained by the National Park Service as a preserved historic site for visitors who are curious about its past.

Thurmond began its rise in the early 1900s, when large amounts of coal flowed through the town thanks to nearby mines. During its prime, Thurmond handled more freight revenue for the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway than many larger cities. Approximately 15 passenger trains a day rolled through, and the town's depot served as many as 75,000 passengers yearly. Its banks, stores, hotels, and saloons kept up with the demands of rail workers and coal operators. Thurmond also had an Engine House. There, up to 70 men were employed around the clock to repair locomotives and railcars.

However, as technology changed, Thurmond's fortunes declined. The town was built around steam-powered rail. So, when diesel locomotives replaced steam engines in the 1950s, Thurmond couldn't keep up. Fires and the Great Depression also pushed many businesses and residents away. By the mid-20th century, Thurmond's population had drastically dwindled. As of 2023, just five residents live in the town, but thousands of tourists still visit to explore the historic buildings and get a glimpse of what life used to be like there.