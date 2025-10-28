Connecticut's Once-Thriving Vacation Resort Is Now Transformed Into A State Park With Recreation And Nostalgia
When some businesses run their course, they're simply razed to the ground. But in Connecticut, one former resort has found new life as a state park. The 146-acre Sunrise State Park sits on the former home of a historic vacation getaway that dates back to the 1930s. The popular East Haddam resort had many names, with its last — Sunrise Resort — providing the name of the park. So, how did this popular vacation spot transform into a public park owned by the state?
Sunrise Resort was in business for 92 years before shuttering its doors in 2008. During that time, guests enjoyed all the activities one would expect from a summer resort: swimming, horseback riding, playing tennis, and sailing. In its prime, up to 500 guests filled the cottages and other resort lodging scattered across the grounds, but it sat in a state of abandonment for years after closing down. Finally, in 2013, the state of Connecticut, which had purchased the property, filled in the pool and demolished all but a handful of buildings.
While Sunrise Resort may not be the same place that former guests remember, not all has been lost. The remaining buildings, as well as basketball, tennis, and recreation courts, serve as a nostalgic reminder of summers gone by. This jewel on the banks of the Salmon River is now open for all to enjoy and joins enchanting destinations like Kent Falls and Bigelow Hollow as one of Connecticut's 110 state parks.
Easy trails and kayaking on the Salmon River make a perfect day outdoors
Whether you want to hike some trails, get out on the river, or enjoy a picnic with a view, Sunrise State Park makes an excellent choice, thanks to its history and location. There is a kayak and canoe launch directly onto the Salmon River, where fishing is also allowed. In addition to its network of trails, which vary from gravel roads to unmarked adventures in the woods, Sunrise State Park abuts the 300-acre Machimoodus State Park and its extensive hiking network. As a trail connects the parks, it's easy to enjoy both in a single outing.
The light hiking is perfect for families and anyone looking to get immersed in nature without breaking too much of a sweat. According to Google reviewers, the park is also a popular spot for dog owners who love letting their pets explore the area. And Sunrise State Park isn't just for warm weather; winter warriors can enjoy snowshoeing and cross-country skiing across the grounds. With plenty of picnic tables and restrooms open year-round, Sunrise State Park has everything you need for a unique experience in nature. Just close your eyes and you can almost hear the music of the resort's heyday as you stroll by the remaining buildings.
Sunrise State Park is just an hour northeast of New Haven or 30 minutes south of Hartford, making it an easy half-day getaway in Connecticut. If you want to spend the night, camping facilities are available next door at Machimoodus State Park. Looking for something more beachy? Try coastal Connecticut's Harkness Memorial State Park, which also features a Renaissance Revival mansion on its grounds.