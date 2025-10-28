Connecticut's Once-Thriving Vacation Resort Is Now Transformed Into A State Park With Recreation And Nostalgia

When some businesses run their course, they're simply razed to the ground. But in Connecticut, one former resort has found new life as a state park. The 146-acre Sunrise State Park sits on the former home of a historic vacation getaway that dates back to the 1930s. The popular East Haddam resort had many names, with its last — Sunrise Resort — providing the name of the park. So, how did this popular vacation spot transform into a public park owned by the state?

Sunrise Resort was in business for 92 years before shuttering its doors in 2008. During that time, guests enjoyed all the activities one would expect from a summer resort: swimming, horseback riding, playing tennis, and sailing. In its prime, up to 500 guests filled the cottages and other resort lodging scattered across the grounds, but it sat in a state of abandonment for years after closing down. Finally, in 2013, the state of Connecticut, which had purchased the property, filled in the pool and demolished all but a handful of buildings.

While Sunrise Resort may not be the same place that former guests remember, not all has been lost. The remaining buildings, as well as basketball, tennis, and recreation courts, serve as a nostalgic reminder of summers gone by. This jewel on the banks of the Salmon River is now open for all to enjoy and joins enchanting destinations like Kent Falls and Bigelow Hollow as one of Connecticut's 110 state parks.