Lululemon's Durable Travel Bag Is All Over Social Media, But Is It Really Worth The Price?

Lululemon has been the "it" brand of athleisure wear for years. Although its iconic, long-lasting leggings put the Vancouver-based company on the map, the brand has recently gone viral due to one very popular product: the dynamic and fashion forward Everywhere Belt Bag. Why is it so beloved, you might be asking? This trendy accessory is unisex and comes in an assortment of colors, patterns, and sizes. Additionally, it can be worn as a crossbody or as a fanny pack and has a discreet zippered pocket on the back. That said, the Everywhere Belt Bag (sometimes referred to as the EBB online) has become known as a travel must-have and is a frequent hot topic on social media.

There are countless "what's in my bag" videos featuring this item on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok showing just how durable and convenient it is. In one TikTok, a creator stated, "My Lululemon belt bag is my lifeline when I travel." Similar comments have been made on reddit, with one individual writing, "As a flight attendant who has been to MANY countries around the world, I always have my EBB with me. It's perfect and I've never been pick pocketed."

In another post, a Redditor penned, "I keep my wallet, charger, earbuds, and anything I'll need in flight in this bag. Buckle it on after take off and I've got everything at my fingertips." At the time of this writing, the Everywhere Belt Bag 1L is priced at $38. This isn't exorbitant, but it's definitely not cheap either, especially when you consider what the Everywhere Belt Bag is made out of.