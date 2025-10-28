Lululemon's Durable Travel Bag Is All Over Social Media, But Is It Really Worth The Price?
Lululemon has been the "it" brand of athleisure wear for years. Although its iconic, long-lasting leggings put the Vancouver-based company on the map, the brand has recently gone viral due to one very popular product: the dynamic and fashion forward Everywhere Belt Bag. Why is it so beloved, you might be asking? This trendy accessory is unisex and comes in an assortment of colors, patterns, and sizes. Additionally, it can be worn as a crossbody or as a fanny pack and has a discreet zippered pocket on the back. That said, the Everywhere Belt Bag (sometimes referred to as the EBB online) has become known as a travel must-have and is a frequent hot topic on social media.
There are countless "what's in my bag" videos featuring this item on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok showing just how durable and convenient it is. In one TikTok, a creator stated, "My Lululemon belt bag is my lifeline when I travel." Similar comments have been made on reddit, with one individual writing, "As a flight attendant who has been to MANY countries around the world, I always have my EBB with me. It's perfect and I've never been pick pocketed."
In another post, a Redditor penned, "I keep my wallet, charger, earbuds, and anything I'll need in flight in this bag. Buckle it on after take off and I've got everything at my fingertips." At the time of this writing, the Everywhere Belt Bag 1L is priced at $38. This isn't exorbitant, but it's definitely not cheap either, especially when you consider what the Everywhere Belt Bag is made out of.
You're paying for the Lululemon name, not necessarily the quality
There's no denying that Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag is practical and stylish. You can dress it up or down and aside from being a favorite among travelers, many use it as their everyday bag. Nevertheless, Lululemon is and has always been an upscale brand. For reference, one piece out of its legging collection can easily set you back over $100. While its cheapest Everywhere Belt Bag is $38, this price can go up depending on the style and size you choose (the Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L, for instance, is $48). Lululemon's high costs and the locations of its brick and mortar stores (often found in wealthier cities and neighborhoods across the country, including Aspen, the priciest vacation destination in the U.S.) are a reflection of its ethos.
In other words, donning Lululemon, including the Everywhere Belt Bag, is a status symbol. Yes, the product provides what it advertises. (As a bonus, the Everywhere Belt Bag is water repellent.) However, at the end of the day, the Everywhere Belt Bag is nothing but a heap of overpriced nylon and polyester. The latter material, used to line the inside of the bag, is prevalent and notoriously inexpensive. To its credit, Lululemon says the polyester it uses is recycled but it is, nonetheless, polyester.
Moreover, if you check the tag, you'll see it was made in Vietnam, a country many retailers turn to for its economical production costs. As such, consumers may find the quality is nothing special. In fact, there are several posts on reddit of individuals complaining of broken buckles and zippers.
There are cheaper alternatives for Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag
At the height of the Everywhere Belt Bag craze in 2022, my mother asked me to order her one for an upcoming trip. I balked at the price. $40 for a fanny pack? Really? Admittedly, I attempted to dissuade her from making the purchase but she'd been a loyal Lululemon customer for years and wouldn't budge. Of course, there's nothing wrong with purchasing an item based on the brand name, but the Everywhere Belt Bag may not be a product that all can justify spending their hard earned money on.
Fortunately, there are plenty of cheaper alternatives on the market. This includes the unisex Round Mini Shoulder Bag from UNIQLO, which currently retails for $24.90. Not only is it at a lower price point but like the Everywhere Belt Bag, it's become a social media sensation. Despite its name, the Round Mini Shoulder Bag is typically worn as a cross body, allowing you to go hands free. Although it comes in limited neutral colors, it's much more spacious than the Everywhere Belt Bag 1L, fitting everything from a Kindle to a small dog.
If you prefer the shape and silhouette of the Everywhere Belt Bag, the highly-rated Pander Two Way Zipper Fanny Pack on Amazon is a nearly identical dupe for a fraction of the price. Like the Everywhere Belt Bag and the Round Mini Shoulder Bag, it's made with nylon, polyester, and claims to be water repellent. On the hunt for larger affordable bags for your adventures? Consider the Swissgear Weekender Tote Travel Bag, Costco's budget-friendly travel essential, and the best carry-on suitcases.