Pennsylvania's 'Little Town That Could' Is Pure Pioneer Chic With Vintage Railcars, Luxe Inns, And Cafes

Boyertown's historical charm doesn't limit itself to restored trains and cars; it extends into accommodations and eateries too. Worthy of a mention is the town's historical inn, The Antherton, right on the corner of Boyer Street and East Philadelphia Avenue. Previously known as the Twin Turrets Inn, the building is a landmark of Boyertown that has been lovingly restored and preserved to keep its original design and architecture. The inn offers nine rooms plus a private apartment suite and is located right in the heart of the action, only a short walk from popular restaurants and cafes.

Not staying in Boyertown? Consider taking a break at one of the town's beloved coffee shops. Brakeman's Cafe is a local favorite that's open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch, and embraces the town's train connection with its slogan, "Just off the rails." In the warmer months, enjoy your food and drinks on the outdoor patio. Since Brakeman's is located right across the stream from the Colebrookdale Railroad, you can time your visit just right to see the locomotive depart or arrive at the station! Arguably, though, the top cafe in Boyertown, with a 4.4 score on TripAdvisor, is Jukebox Cafe. Walk through the cafe doors to be transported to a 50s-inspired diner, where all-day breakfast and seasonal specials await.

If you plan to fly into town, Boyertown is located about 30 miles away from Lehigh Valley International Airport. It's also a 30-minute drive northeast of Reading or an hour drive from downtown Philadelphia, one of the most underrated cities in America. If you're just passing through on a road trip, Reading would be a good follow-up to your train-ful excursion, as it's another thriving railroad city with an excellent art scene.