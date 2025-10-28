Pennsylvania's 'Little Town That Could' Is Pure Pioneer Chic With Vintage Railcars, Luxe Inns, And Cafes
Few towns show as much resilience as Boyertown, home to just over 4,000 residents who share a deep desire to make their borough the best destination possible. If you're looking for historical cachet in the form of sightseeing trains, museums, renovated inns, and homey cafes, you may want to add this picturesque Pennsylvania town to your travel wishlist. At first glance, you might not suspect that Boyertown has had a few morbid moments throughout its history. Of note is the January 13, 1908, Rhoads Opera House fire, where 170 people perished. The incident pushed the state of Pennsylvania to pass a law that buildings should have more emergency exits and that these exits should be left unlocked. At the Opera House, an exit had allegedly been locked during the performance. Aside from the fire, there was also the rise and fall of Boyertown Burial Casket Company. The company employed of over 1,000 residents in the 1960s and 1970s, and became the second largest casket company in the world.
Since then, townspeople have worked together to build up and rebrand Boyertown, highlighting its history and enhancing its attractions and local culture. Under organizations like Building a Better Boyertown, established in 2002, residents were able to support numerous restoration initiatives. Today, Boyertown is a wonderful destination for tourism of all kinds.
Boyertown's trains and automobiles reveal the town's inspiring history
From the 1890s, it was train traffic that brought prosperity to Boyertown. But when the industry shifted and no freight train passed through the town anymore, existing railroads were nearly abandoned. Residents and local organizations fought to keep the tracks as-is and instead turn the dire situation into an opportunity. Colebrookdale Railroad became the home of a sightseeing train – and one of Pennsylvania's best train rides at that. To this day, it contributes to the economies and tourism of Boyertown and neighboring counties. There are dozens of train excursions to choose from, featuring on-board lunch and dinner services as well as themed and seasonal trips. Colebrookdale Railroad boasts views of idyllic naturescapes, but perhaps more impressive are its service cars, all of which are over 100 years old and restored with utmost care to preserve the historical charm of 1800s trains. From the curtains to the leather seats, the inside of each car is just as marvelous as the views outside the windows.
Also in the realm of vintage transportation is the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, located just a 10-minute walk from the Colebrookdale Railroad Station. The museum offers another glimpse at Boyertown in its industrial peak at the end of the 19th century. The collection boasts all sorts of vehicles, including but not limited to horse-drawn carriages, sleighs, gasoline and electric-powered cars, and other modes of transportation built in Pennsylvania.
Where to kick back and relax in Boyertown
Boyertown's historical charm doesn't limit itself to restored trains and cars; it extends into accommodations and eateries too. Worthy of a mention is the town's historical inn, The Antherton, right on the corner of Boyer Street and East Philadelphia Avenue. Previously known as the Twin Turrets Inn, the building is a landmark of Boyertown that has been lovingly restored and preserved to keep its original design and architecture. The inn offers nine rooms plus a private apartment suite and is located right in the heart of the action, only a short walk from popular restaurants and cafes.
Not staying in Boyertown? Consider taking a break at one of the town's beloved coffee shops. Brakeman's Cafe is a local favorite that's open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch, and embraces the town's train connection with its slogan, "Just off the rails." In the warmer months, enjoy your food and drinks on the outdoor patio. Since Brakeman's is located right across the stream from the Colebrookdale Railroad, you can time your visit just right to see the locomotive depart or arrive at the station! Arguably, though, the top cafe in Boyertown, with a 4.4 score on TripAdvisor, is Jukebox Cafe. Walk through the cafe doors to be transported to a 50s-inspired diner, where all-day breakfast and seasonal specials await.
If you plan to fly into town, Boyertown is located about 30 miles away from Lehigh Valley International Airport. It's also a 30-minute drive northeast of Reading or an hour drive from downtown Philadelphia, one of the most underrated cities in America. If you're just passing through on a road trip, Reading would be a good follow-up to your train-ful excursion, as it's another thriving railroad city with an excellent art scene.