Midway Between Oklahoma City And Little Rock Is A Laidback Town With An Amenity-Rich State Park
If you want to escape into the depths of the American heartland, Oklahoma is a great place to start. This state, known for its cowboy history, chicken-fried steak, and location on the iconic Route 66, is also blessed with charming small towns that will make you want to be smack bang in the middle of nowhere. You could escape to the lush and inspiring Green Country, Oklahoma's underrated, lake-filled region, or you may want to get your cowboy fix by exploring Ingalls, an abandoned ghost town that was once a hotspot for Wild West outlaws. But if you're looking for relaxed, small-town vibes right on a beautiful lake surrounded by wildlife, Wister is where you need to go.
With a population that only just cracks 1,000 people and 200 miles from both Oklahoma City and Little Rock, Wister embraces a slower pace, forgoing the hustle and bustle for natural tranquility. America's great outdoors are also on display here, thanks mostly to the 7,300-acre Lake Wister State Park. With 115 miles of shoreline, it's a lot smaller than Oklahoma's Grand Lake O' the Cherokees, a vibrant resort lake with dreamy camping and fishing. However, it's still a beautiful outdoor playground that facilitates various activities, from hiking and camping to water sports and fishing.
If you enjoy getting out on the water, Wister Lake gives you plenty of ways to scratch that itch. Anglers love casting a line out for catfish and several species of bass, including smallmouth and largemouth. You can also reel in various perch species. While kids and adults alike are often seen water skiing on the lake, the water spray park keeps plenty of people on land as well. It has water shooters, dump buckets, and mushroom fountains to keep kids and adults entertained in the sunshine.
Camping and hiking at Wister Lake
There are numerous campgrounds around Wister Lake ideal for pitching a tent or parking your RV. Lake Wister State Park Campground is the official camping area of the state park. It's about a 3-mile drive from the center of Wister, on a small peninsula called Quarry Island. The site is well set up for RV campers with water and electric hook-ups. It also has 15 cabins, which are perfect if you enjoy modern conveniences. Some of these overlook the lake, and all of them come with fireplaces, air conditioning, kitchens, and TVs.
Other campsites around the lake include Below the Dam Campground, which is well-maintained and has good toilet and picnic facilities. Unfortunately, it's also notoriously muddy when it rains. Wards Landing Campground on the northern shoreline is another good option. It has quality bathrooms and showers, electric hook-ups, a boat ramp, and a playground.
Most campsites around the lake give you convenient access to hiking trails. Wards Landing Campground is only a 10-minute walk from the Lighthorsemen Trail, considered one of the best in the state park. It's a 5.3-mile hike that takes just over 1.5 hours. Relatively flat, it leads you around the lake, dishing up wide-reaching vistas over the water. There are some rocky parts, so it's always wise to wear sturdy walking shoes.
Other reasons to visit Wister
While the state park might be Wister's biggest draw, it's certainly not the only reason to visit. Cavanal Hill is only 15 miles from town and claims the rather unexpected title of world's highest hill. At almost 2,000 feet high, it's certainly no slouch and takes plenty of energy to walk up — there's a reason why it's called the Cavanal Hill Killer 5-Mile Walk. Once you're at the top, those panoramic views of the surrounding valley, Mount Magazine, and the Poteau River make all the huffing and puffing worthwhile.
In town, you can find some laid-back places to eat. Off the Rails Coffee Shop sits next to the railway line and at the time of writing has a perfect 5-star rating on Google. People rave about the coffee here, especially the dirty chai, but the mango and coconut smoothie won't disappoint either. For good eating, Cajun Kitchen is the spot to end up. The outdoor area has a cool, backyard feel to it, while the Cajun food and barbecue options provide great flavors.
Wister is about 200 miles from Oklahoma City, where you can fly into Will Rogers International Airport from many major cities in the U.S. You'll need a car for the three-hour drive, which you can rent from various rental agencies at the airport. There isn't really any accommodation in Wister, but you'd be silly passing up lakeside camping or cabins anyway.