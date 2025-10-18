Oklahoma's Lush, Underrated, Lake-Filled Region Blends Wild Natural Beauty And Urban Charm

In the northeast corner of Oklahoma — where foothills of the Ozark Mountains gradually transition into the prairie and Ozark plains that make up most of the state — is the lush region Okies call "Green Country." It's accessible by way of the historic Route 66 that runs through several charming, sleepy Oklahoma towns and right into the heart of Tulsa, Green Country's major metropolitan area with just over 400,000 residents.

By car, Green Country is just a day trip away from Dallas, Kansas City, and the Las Vegas of the Midwest, Branson, Missouri. If you want to get there even sooner, catch a flight from Tulsa International Airport, a fairly sizable airport offering domestic flights to most major U.S. locations, located just a 10-minute drive from downtown Tulsa.

Rooted in a rich, diverse cultural heritage and a tragic past, Tulsa is a cosmopolitan city with distinctive must-see neighborhoods like Black Wall Street, the Global District, and the Blue Dome District, as well as architectural gems like the mid-century modern time capsule Lortondale and our Art Deco district. Or drive far enough on any side of the city and you'll end up in one of Tulsa's charming little suburbs.