Oklahoma's Lush, Underrated, Lake-Filled Region Blends Wild Natural Beauty And Urban Charm
In the northeast corner of Oklahoma — where foothills of the Ozark Mountains gradually transition into the prairie and Ozark plains that make up most of the state — is the lush region Okies call "Green Country." It's accessible by way of the historic Route 66 that runs through several charming, sleepy Oklahoma towns and right into the heart of Tulsa, Green Country's major metropolitan area with just over 400,000 residents.
By car, Green Country is just a day trip away from Dallas, Kansas City, and the Las Vegas of the Midwest, Branson, Missouri. If you want to get there even sooner, catch a flight from Tulsa International Airport, a fairly sizable airport offering domestic flights to most major U.S. locations, located just a 10-minute drive from downtown Tulsa.
Rooted in a rich, diverse cultural heritage and a tragic past, Tulsa is a cosmopolitan city with distinctive must-see neighborhoods like Black Wall Street, the Global District, and the Blue Dome District, as well as architectural gems like the mid-century modern time capsule Lortondale and our Art Deco district. Or drive far enough on any side of the city and you'll end up in one of Tulsa's charming little suburbs.
More to love about Green Country
You won't need to save up as much walking-around cash for your Green Country visit, since the community tends to run a lot less expensive than most places you'll travel. In fact, Tulsa ranked No. 5 on MarketWatch's list of the "Top Five Most Affordable Cities" in 2025. Alternatively, if you're planning to stay someplace high-end, it doesn't get much better than Tulsans' favorite wedding spot: The Mayo Hotel. A dreamy historic century-old luxury hotel in the heart of downtown Tulsa, rooms start at around $150 a night at the time of writing.
Communities and suburbs like Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks, Owasso, Glenpool, Sand Springs, and Catoosa share Tulsa's local culture, but each has its own main drag, Friday night lights, and unique vibe. Broken Arrow even has an award-winning downtown thanks to the community's efforts to create a walkable shopping and entertainment district. But all of that barely scratches the surface of what makes Green Country so special.
Experiencing the outdoors in Green Country
If you prefer to get outside the city and set out in Green Country's beautiful countryside, there's plenty of camping and recreation to be found. In the hot Green Country summers, when temperatures generally sit above 85 degrees Fahrenheit but can remain in the 90s for weeks at a time, locals head to the dozens of nearby lakes where boating and swimming are popular pastimes (my favorite is Tall Chief Cove). Autumns are warm and pleasant, the perfect weather for long walks or drives to take in the ocean of red, yellow, orange, and even purple leaves that take over our landscape in late October.
Drive about an hour from Tulsa to Sequoyah State Park in Hulbert, or to Greenleaf State Park near the off-the-beaten-path city of Muskogee, where cabins start at less than $100 a night at the time of writing. The Green Country landscape is also full of friendly small towns like Tahlequah and Wagoner that are full of flea markets, antique stores, quirky country boutiques, and cheery little diners. Or stop by Choteau to grab a meal from the local Amish community.