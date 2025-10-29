This Serene Arkansas Lake Is A Perfect Peaceful Place For Paddling, Fishing, And Hiking
If you dream of a serene escape with beautiful sunsets, towering trees, and a lake for days, look no further than Lake Poinsett, Arkansas. The lake is located in the northeast corner of Arkansas, near the borders with Mississippi, Tennessee, and Missouri, making it a convenient trip for many in the region.
It's also conveniently located within driving distance of two large airports. It's under two hours away from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, a city with an artsy riverfront neighborhood, and just over an hour from Memphis International Airport, making it an easy spot to make a weekend trip for nature lovers.
The lake has tons to do, from renting a boat to picnicking to fishing to hiking. There are 29 campsites, hiking and kayaking tours, plenty of ramps for boating, and lots to do for kids around the 640-acre lake. The state wrapped up a $3.5 million renovation of the lake in 2022, repairing its shoreline, infrastructure, and creating a new fish habitat. Whether you're bringing the whole family or are just looking for a romantic getaway, Lake Poinsett's relaxing, natural atmosphere is a great choice for your next vacation.
Activities on Lake Poinsett
Whether you're visiting Lake Poinsett to relax, fish, hike, or camp, the 132-acre state park has enough activities to fill a weekend. There's a guided kayak tour, which costs $18 for adults and $12 for children at the time of writing. The visitor's center also rents canoes for $40 per day or $25 for a half-day.
If you're more interested in fishing, you can rent a boat from the visitor's center. The day rate for a fishing boat with a motor is $85, and a boat without a motor goes for $25 per day. The lake is known for its fishing, and as part of the 2022 renovation, the lake was stocked with redear, bluegill, largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. It was estimated that over 750,000 fish had been added to the lake. It's now similar to another underrated Arkansas state park where people go to fish, called Woolly Hollow State Park.
If you want to get off the water, there are tons of great hiking trails in the area. Top trails according to AllTrails include the Great Blue Heron Trail and the Pale-Wood Trail. Each trail is about a mile long and considered easy. There's even a playground right outside the trails, and they leave conveniently from the visitor's center, making them easy to access and fun for the whole family. For another lakeside adventure, consider Lake Ouachita State Park, Arkansas' largest lake with over 200 islands.