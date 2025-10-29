This Serene Arkansas Lake Is A Perfect Peaceful Place For Paddling, Fishing, And Hiking

If you dream of a serene escape with beautiful sunsets, towering trees, and a lake for days, look no further than Lake Poinsett, Arkansas. The lake is located in the northeast corner of Arkansas, near the borders with Mississippi, Tennessee, and Missouri, making it a convenient trip for many in the region.

It's also conveniently located within driving distance of two large airports. It's under two hours away from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, a city with an artsy riverfront neighborhood, and just over an hour from Memphis International Airport, making it an easy spot to make a weekend trip for nature lovers.

The lake has tons to do, from renting a boat to picnicking to fishing to hiking. There are 29 campsites, hiking and kayaking tours, plenty of ramps for boating, and lots to do for kids around the 640-acre lake. The state wrapped up a $3.5 million renovation of the lake in 2022, repairing its shoreline, infrastructure, and creating a new fish habitat. Whether you're bringing the whole family or are just looking for a romantic getaway, Lake Poinsett's relaxing, natural atmosphere is a great choice for your next vacation.