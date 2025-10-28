Why Tourists Avoid Scampia, The Naples Neighborhood Fighting Its Old Reputation

Anytime you visit a major city abroad, it's natural to have questions about what neighborhoods are safe to visit. Some places have reputations that precede them, and it's up to us to investigate and discover the truth. This is particularly necessary in Naples, where stereotypes about danger and dirtiness run rampant on the internet. Take the northern neighborhood of Scampia, which gained a notorious reputation as a haven for illegal activity thanks to the book-turned-television series "Gomorrah."

Set inside the area's infamous Le Vele (The Sails), a set of seven enormous affordable housing complexes built in the 1960s and named after their shape, the series perhaps made Scampia known to an international audience, but for the wrong reasons — and as a result, some tourists may skip the area altogether. While it's true that Scampia's original ideals as a housing utopia were foiled shortly after completion, thanks to poor construction and maintenance – which allowed the Camorra (Neapolitan mafia) to take hold — times are changing. In fact, Campania, where Naples is located, is far from the most unsafe part of Italy.

Today, these enormous cement triangles, a prime example of Brutalist architecture, have all but disappeared. Four of the original seven were demolished several years ago due to their poor condition, and two of the remaining three were also torn down after a balcony collapsed in 2024, resulting in deaths and injuries. The remaining Vela stands as a symbol of what was and will be transformed into a civic space.