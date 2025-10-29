This Cruise Line Is Changing The Definition Of 'All-Inclusive' – And Customers Aren't Happy
One of the top reasons to book a cruise is, of course, the all-inclusive experience provided. Money-conscious travelers know that, once they've paid for their sailing and their flight, there won't be any other major expenses to worry about. There are certainly amenities and activities that you'll need to open up your wallet for, like specialty restaurants, alcohol packages, shore excursions, and spa treatments — but your basic necessities (food, drinks, and accommodations), along with a wide array of entertainment options, are typically covered. However, the word "all-inclusive" might be getting a makeover. One company, Norwegian Cruise Line, has caused controversy with a recently updated rule: You will now be charged if you order more than one entrée.
The Miami-headquartered Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), known for its flexible, fun sailings to almost 350 diverse destinations, was recently recognized by Islands voters in the 2025 Readers' Choice Awards for offering one of the best Hawaiian cruises. The company has also retained a strong following, with roughly 45 to 60% of its passengers being repeat cruisers (via Recurve Capital). And NCL just made members very happy with a new policy, which expanded its loyalty program across all three of its lines. However, NCL cruisers are much more tepid toward this other policy, which went into effect on sailings departing from September 26, 2025, onward. Before the change, all dining outside of specialty restaurants was included in the rate. But now, passengers on board any vessel in its fleet are only allowed one entrée per meal per person from its main dining rooms. For every additional entrée ordered from the menu, a $5 fee will be charged. With this new rule, NCL seems to have altered the very definition of all-inclusive — and its customers aren't thrilled with the change.
The reason for Norwegian Cruise Line's new policy
Norwegian Cruise Line has stated that the purpose of the policy is to reduce the food waste on board its ships — cruises generate an unbelievable amount, some of which is processed on board and goes directly into the ocean. So, the $5 charge pushes guests to be more thoughtful when selecting their dishes and to ensure that they can actually finish the food on their plate. One commenter named Qruiser wrote on Cruise Critic's community board, "I welcome this charge... I am tired of watching people waste food for social media." And a poster on the r/NCL Reddit thread named LakeHouse44 stated that "the amount of waste is extreme and this might help. Or at least make people think twice rather than 'it's free, I'll order everything'. I'm sure if we could see what goes in the trash on an hourly basis we would all be disgusted."
However, Wall Street analysts and other experts are skeptical that it's just about decreasing leftovers. It appears that the new policy is primarily meant to benefit the company's bottom line. Indeed, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which owns NCL, lost money every year between 2019 and 2023, and its shares also declined in 2025 — so, it's likely that executives are developing new ways to increase profitability while also staying competitive within the industry. And because the fee is relatively small, the hope is that this change goes unnoticed by customers and won't be a deterrent when they choose their next cruise. Whether this occurs remains to be seen — opponents of the charge have criticized this nickel-and-diming approach, showing that it might affect NCL's reputation and passenger loyalty in the future.
How to avoid extra charges while on a Norwegian Cruise Line sailing
While the heat may be on NCL at the moment, it's important to note that they are not the only cruise liner that levies these kinds of charges on passengers. Other companies have similar policies on additional entrées (although, admittedly, this one is the most restrictive), along with an assortment of extra charges. For example, ditching your dinner reservations will now cost you at specialty restaurants on Royal Caribbean vessels, and various cruise liners charge a "convenience fee" for room service orders (with gratuities on top of that). So, extra fees are certainly not new within the sailing world.
Additionally, for all the hate that it's getting from the naysayers, the policy isn't as bad as you'd think. All appetizers and desserts are still unlimited, so if you feel that one entrée isn't going to be enough, you can stock up on cake, soups, salads, and other non-entrée offerings to properly fill up. Of course, a primary appeal of cruising is trying dishes from different cuisines, and you lose out on that when you have to tap out after one order. But if you're traveling with a group, aim to each pick different entrées and share them, so you get an enticing and highly varied tasting menu. And if you're still jonesin' for a specific dish, you can always just pay the extra fee — it's probably worth the $5 if you're thinking about it even after a host of appetizers, desserts, and a main.
This new policy doesn't have to be a massive deal-breaker. With a little bit of planning, you can still enjoy the best of an all-inclusive cruise, while being mindful about your consumption — both to save money and to lower food waste.