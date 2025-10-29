This Cruise Line Is Changing The Definition Of 'All-Inclusive' – And Customers Aren't Happy

One of the top reasons to book a cruise is, of course, the all-inclusive experience provided. Money-conscious travelers know that, once they've paid for their sailing and their flight, there won't be any other major expenses to worry about. There are certainly amenities and activities that you'll need to open up your wallet for, like specialty restaurants, alcohol packages, shore excursions, and spa treatments — but your basic necessities (food, drinks, and accommodations), along with a wide array of entertainment options, are typically covered. However, the word "all-inclusive" might be getting a makeover. One company, Norwegian Cruise Line, has caused controversy with a recently updated rule: You will now be charged if you order more than one entrée.

The Miami-headquartered Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), known for its flexible, fun sailings to almost 350 diverse destinations, was recently recognized by Islands voters in the 2025 Readers' Choice Awards for offering one of the best Hawaiian cruises. The company has also retained a strong following, with roughly 45 to 60% of its passengers being repeat cruisers (via Recurve Capital). And NCL just made members very happy with a new policy, which expanded its loyalty program across all three of its lines. However, NCL cruisers are much more tepid toward this other policy, which went into effect on sailings departing from September 26, 2025, onward. Before the change, all dining outside of specialty restaurants was included in the rate. But now, passengers on board any vessel in its fleet are only allowed one entrée per meal per person from its main dining rooms. For every additional entrée ordered from the menu, a $5 fee will be charged. With this new rule, NCL seems to have altered the very definition of all-inclusive — and its customers aren't thrilled with the change.