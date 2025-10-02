Norwegian Cruise Lines Just Made Their Loyalty Members Very Happy With This New Policy

The same way that airlines and hotels have loyalty programs designed to give perks to its best customers, cruise lines do as well. And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expanding its loyalty program offerings for its three cruise lines: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Sea Cruises.

At the end of September, the company launched the Loyalty Status Honoring Program, which allows guests to keep their loyalty status on all three cruise lines. So for example, if you've accumulated enough points to be a Platinum member with Norwegian Cruise Line, instead of having to start over, you get the same Platinum status benefits on your next Oceania Cruise. That's the opposite approach that Carnival Cruise Line has taken this year; they've cut their matching loyalty programs with their sister brands.

In the press release about the change, Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, said, "With the new Loyalty Status Honoring Program, our guests can experience more of what makes each brand special, while still enjoying the loyalty recognition they've worked hard to achieve."