Norwegian Cruise Lines Just Made Their Loyalty Members Very Happy With This New Policy
The same way that airlines and hotels have loyalty programs designed to give perks to its best customers, cruise lines do as well. And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expanding its loyalty program offerings for its three cruise lines: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Sea Cruises.
At the end of September, the company launched the Loyalty Status Honoring Program, which allows guests to keep their loyalty status on all three cruise lines. So for example, if you've accumulated enough points to be a Platinum member with Norwegian Cruise Line, instead of having to start over, you get the same Platinum status benefits on your next Oceania Cruise. That's the opposite approach that Carnival Cruise Line has taken this year; they've cut their matching loyalty programs with their sister brands.
In the press release about the change, Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, said, "With the new Loyalty Status Honoring Program, our guests can experience more of what makes each brand special, while still enjoying the loyalty recognition they've worked hard to achieve."
The three cruise lines each have their own vibe
It's not an exact one to one match between the cruise lines since some of the tiers have different names. Plus, each cruise line has slightly different benefits that come with each tier. But it certainly opens up more perks for frequent cruisers, like free alcoholic beverages, especially valuable for those travelers who are staying on cruise ships full time.
Between all three cruise lines, you can visit over 700 places, and each of the three cruise lines has its own style. Norwegian Cruise Line is known for its themed experiences and live entertainment, and it has 19 large cruise ships. Oceania Cruises has eight mid size cruise ships and some of the best cruise line food. And Regent Seven Seas Cruises, which has the world's most expensive cruise, is an all inclusive luxury cruise line with seven ships, the largest of which holds just 850 passengers. So whether you're looking for a fun family getaway or a more intimate, luxurious escape, there's a cruise that's perfect for you. And when you want to switch up the type of trip, you'll be able to take all your perks with you.