Georgia's 'Town That Trains Built' Showcases Iconic, Vintage Theaters, Historic Landmarks, And Inns
If you are looking for a delightful small town for your next amazing getaway, then you might want to look into Jesup, Georgia. This quaint little town boasts unique theaters, an interesting connection to railroad history, and Southern charm in spades. This historic railroad town, located 63 miles from the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, will keep you busy with its lively downtown area, featuring delicious eateries, picturesque buildings, and movie magic. With a population of just 9,863 according to the 2023 census, Jesup is the perfect weekend alternative to Georgia's bustling tourist attractions. As you walk along the old restored buildings and vintage train station, you can almost picture the town in its 19th-century heyday.
While the origins of the town's name are unknown, Jesup was incorporated in 1870. It was founded by Willis Clary, who was also its first mayor. Jesup's proximity to railroad crossings made it a popular spot and contributed to its rapid growth. Today, the town honors the spirit of its origins as a railroad hub in some of its modern-day establishments, including Union Station Brewing Company, located at 106 Southwest Broad Street.
This brewery is housed in the historic Breen Building, formerly a hotel and 19th-century commercial hub. Union Station Brewing isn't just a place to get a cold beer, though; they have axe-throwing, games, and live music as well. Even their brews are a retro shout-out to this train-inspired town, with names like Damsel in Distress, Crazy Train, and The Traveler. Just a few blocks away from the brewery is the Wayne County Courthouse, another historic building nestled in the heart of Jesup. The courthouse, a pristine two-story red-bricked building with an impressive clock tower, is located at 162 East Cherry Street in the town's civic epicenter.
Enjoy dinner and a movie in Jesup
Don't let Jesup's quiet demeanor fool you; the locals love a good night out on the town, especially if they're taking a trip to the silver screen. Film buffs are sure to enjoy an evening at the Historic Strand Dinner Cinema, a movie theater where guests can experience full dining comfort while watching their favorite movies from a plush recliner. Moviegoers can even order delicious burgers, pizza, and wings to their seats, as well as the usual theater snacks like candy and popcorn.
Everything is ordered through an app on your phone and delivered right to your chair while you kick back and enjoy the show. While it's not a traditional dinner theater experience where homemade meals meet Broadway-style shows, like you'll find in the Myers Dinner Theatre in Indiana, it still delivers an exceptional evening of your favorite flicks in a comfortable atmosphere. The Strand has been an integral part of Jesup's history and recently celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2024.
Another cinematic alternative is the Jesup Drive-In, which kicks off on Friday and Saturday nights. This retro theater, perfect for date nights or family outings, allows for two movies each evening with each ticket. There are food trucks and concessions available, but guests who prefer to bring a picnic can purchase a $12 food permit. Make sure you get there early to get a good spot. For an open-air movie experience, you can also enjoy the film from lawn chairs or hang out at the on-site playground. However you choose to show up, the drive-in makes for a great evening of wholesome fun. There aren't many operable drive-in movie theaters left in the U.S. these days, so Jesup's cultural oddity is a much-welcome blast from the past. The Jesup Drive-In is the oldest of its kind in the state and continues to dazzle movie-goers to this day.
Experience charming inns in Jesup
Make your journey to Jesup a multi-day getaway. With its fair share of cozy inns, travelers will have plenty of places to lay their heads after a day of sightseeing in this Georgia wonder. The Mallard Arms Inn is located in the historic building called The Kicklighter, which dates back to the 1890s. Located at 115 Southeast Broad Street, this rustic inn sits in a newly renovated space and provides a comfortable stay with full amenities; many suites have full kitchens, sitting spaces, and work desks. Patrons come here for hospitality, luxurious spaces, and the inn's proximity to downtown. Rooms at Mallard Arms are currently priced from $124 to $174 per night.
Another cute place to lodge is the Broad Street Inn, located at 185 Northwest Broad Street. This lovely boutique hotel features a Tesla charging station for its guests, is completely solar-powered, and operates with an environmentally-friendly mindset focused on energy conservation. Rooms have complimentary snacks and Wi-Fi, and comfortable accommodations for their patrons. Staying at this upscale hotel costs about $120 a night. The hotel has a charming red brick facade and is in a very walkable downtown area, perfect for taking in the beautiful sights around this historic district.
The Trowell Historic Inn is a charming Victorian-style bed and breakfast that exudes peaceful vibes and Southern comfort. The inn, located at 256 East Cherry Street, will only cost you $134 to $144 for a one-night stay. This is the ideal choice for a romantic vacation, as the ornate 19th-century furnishings remind visitors of epic historical romances like "Gone with the Wind." This bed and breakfast is also at a central location, close to downtown shops and restaurants.