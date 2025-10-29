Georgia's 'Town That Trains Built' Showcases Iconic, Vintage Theaters, Historic Landmarks, And Inns

If you are looking for a delightful small town for your next amazing getaway, then you might want to look into Jesup, Georgia. This quaint little town boasts unique theaters, an interesting connection to railroad history, and Southern charm in spades. This historic railroad town, located 63 miles from the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, will keep you busy with its lively downtown area, featuring delicious eateries, picturesque buildings, and movie magic. With a population of just 9,863 according to the 2023 census, Jesup is the perfect weekend alternative to Georgia's bustling tourist attractions. As you walk along the old restored buildings and vintage train station, you can almost picture the town in its 19th-century heyday.

While the origins of the town's name are unknown, Jesup was incorporated in 1870. It was founded by Willis Clary, who was also its first mayor. Jesup's proximity to railroad crossings made it a popular spot and contributed to its rapid growth. Today, the town honors the spirit of its origins as a railroad hub in some of its modern-day establishments, including Union Station Brewing Company, located at 106 Southwest Broad Street.

This brewery is housed in the historic Breen Building, formerly a hotel and 19th-century commercial hub. Union Station Brewing isn't just a place to get a cold beer, though; they have axe-throwing, games, and live music as well. Even their brews are a retro shout-out to this train-inspired town, with names like Damsel in Distress, Crazy Train, and The Traveler. Just a few blocks away from the brewery is the Wayne County Courthouse, another historic building nestled in the heart of Jesup. The courthouse, a pristine two-story red-bricked building with an impressive clock tower, is located at 162 East Cherry Street in the town's civic epicenter.