Situated South Of Seattle Is Washington's Scenic Bayside Oasis Park With Lush Gardens And A Renowned Zoo
Washington State is no stranger to natural beauty, but few places blend the wild and the welcoming quite like Point Defiance Park, a sprawling, 760-acre escape where forested trails, curated gardens, and saltwater beaches meet in perfect harmony. Perched on a picturesque peninsula in Tacoma, the park is an easy escape from Seattle, just a 45-minute drive away. Those traveling car-free can take a 50-minute Sound Transit express bus to Tacoma Dome Station, or opt for the Amtrak Cascades, which links Seattle and Tacoma by rail in under an hour. From either arrival point, taxis and ride-shares await to whisk you to the park. For those with time to spare, consider making a stop on the way to this secret Washington city for a food-centric getaway.
Once inside the park, it's easy to forget you're anywhere near a city. At the center of it all is the Five Mile Drive, a scenic loop through dense woodland and along dramatic coastal bluffs. While the inner section still allows cars and connects major attractions like the zoo and gardens, the outer loop is now permanently closed to traffic — a welcome change for walkers, runners, and cyclists who want uninterrupted access to the park's best views. A network of trails wind deeper into the forest, offering everything from easy garden strolls to longer woodland adventures. The 2.6-mile round trip Spine Trail cuts across the peninsula to a bluff-top view over Gig Harbor, while the 4.6-mile Square Trail passes several scenic viewpoints along the shoreline and is ideal for those after a longer, leg-stretching loop.
A zoo like no other
Perhaps the most famous attraction within Point Defiance Park, the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is the only combined zoo and aquarium in the Pacific Northwest, attracting more than 700,000 visitors each year and playing a vital role in promoting wildlife conservation and awareness. Visitors can explore exhibits showcasing lush coastal forests, icy polar environments, and colorful coral reefs, gaining a closer look at the animals that call these places home. Along the way, you'll learn about each species, the pressures they face in the wild, and the work being done to help protect them, often leaving with a deeper appreciation for this remarkable part of the world. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in summer (June 21 to September 1), with shorter hours in the winter, admission starts at $25 for adults, $23 for seniors, and $17 for youths (3 to 12), with children under two entering free.
Beyond its habitats — home to tigers, clouded leopards, sea otters, puffins, walruses, polar bears, muskoxen, sharks, and more — Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is all about getting closer to the action. Daily keeper talks and animal encounters give visitors the chance to learn directly from experts, while premium experiences like grooming the zoo's resident goats or taking the plunge on a shark dive add a memorable, behind-the-scenes dimension to a visit. The excitement continues throughout the year with a packed calendar of special events: Zoo Boo brings a playful Halloween twist in October and Zoolights transforms the grounds into a glowing winter wonderland each December. It's a place where every visit offers something new, whether you come for the animals, the experiences, or the seasonal celebrations.
Gardens, history, and shoreline charm
While much of Point Defiance feels wild and untamed, its curated gardens offer a more deliberate beauty. The Rose Garden, with more than 1,500 bushes and elegant pergolas, is a favorite backdrop for wedding photos and leisurely strolls. Steps away, the Japanese Garden brings a sense of calm with its reflective pond, arched bridge, and artfully pruned trees inspired by traditional landscape design — an atmosphere reminiscent of Seattle's tranquil Japanese Kubota garden. In late summer, the Dahlia Trial Garden comes into its own, with blooms grown from tubers sent by growers around the world. Judged annually by the American Dahlia Society, the top varieties are then named and released to the public.
The park's appeal extends beyond its natural beauty to layers of history and waterfront charm. One highlight is the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with slightly shorter hours in winter. Here, costumed interpreters bring the 1850s to life, recreating a 19th-century Hudson's Bay Company trading post. Admission is $13.50 for adults and $10 for youths (4 to 17), with children 3 and under admitted free. For those who prefer paddling to the past, the Point Defiance Marina is the perfect starting point. From here, it's an easy three-quarter-mile stroll along the scenic Promenade Trail to Owen Beach, where a newly renovated boardwalk, picnic spots, and seasonal rentals for kayaking await, all framed by views across Puget Sound. Whether you're here for a history lesson, a day on the water, or simply a peaceful walk, Point Defiance Park has it all. For more natural beauty away from Seattle's crowds, check out the underrated city of Bellingham that has Seattle vibes on Washington's coast.