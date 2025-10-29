Situated South Of Seattle Is Washington's Scenic Bayside Oasis Park With Lush Gardens And A Renowned Zoo

Washington State is no stranger to natural beauty, but few places blend the wild and the welcoming quite like Point Defiance Park, a sprawling, 760-acre escape where forested trails, curated gardens, and saltwater beaches meet in perfect harmony. Perched on a picturesque peninsula in Tacoma, the park is an easy escape from Seattle, just a 45-minute drive away. Those traveling car-free can take a 50-minute Sound Transit express bus to Tacoma Dome Station, or opt for the Amtrak Cascades, which links Seattle and Tacoma by rail in under an hour. From either arrival point, taxis and ride-shares await to whisk you to the park. For those with time to spare, consider making a stop on the way to this secret Washington city for a food-centric getaway.

Once inside the park, it's easy to forget you're anywhere near a city. At the center of it all is the Five Mile Drive, a scenic loop through dense woodland and along dramatic coastal bluffs. While the inner section still allows cars and connects major attractions like the zoo and gardens, the outer loop is now permanently closed to traffic — a welcome change for walkers, runners, and cyclists who want uninterrupted access to the park's best views. A network of trails wind deeper into the forest, offering everything from easy garden strolls to longer woodland adventures. The 2.6-mile round trip Spine Trail cuts across the peninsula to a bluff-top view over Gig Harbor, while the 4.6-mile Square Trail passes several scenic viewpoints along the shoreline and is ideal for those after a longer, leg-stretching loop.