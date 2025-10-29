Hidden In Nebraska's Prairie Is A Historic City With Shops, Museums, And A Vibrant Downtown
Nestled in the Nebraska plains lies the charming city of Aurora, a serene getaway with amazing natural beauty and fascinating museums. The town exudes idyllic small-town hospitality, making travelers feel welcome when they visit this Midwestern jewel. Aurora is located 75 miles from the state's capital city, so tourists can visit the free, breathtaking sunken gardens in Lincoln in just over an hour. In less than two hours, travelers can journey to Arbor Day Farm's Tree Adventure, a treetop village with bouncy bridges and slides. As for natural beauty? Well, you won't have to travel too far for a glimpse of the peaceful prairies.
Gjerloff Prairie can provide a spectacular hike for outdoor enthusiasts and is located just 14 miles outside of Aurora. This expansive preserve has an education center, repurposed from an old historic barn, where folks can learn about the area's rich history and the development of the plains. The prairie offers visitors scenic views through valleys and grassy knolls, suggesting lots of mountainous nooks and crannies to discover. Hikers will also enjoy Lincoln Creek Prairie and Trail, which meanders through the heart of Aurora and is full of beautiful plants and wildlife to discover. The trail has both a prairie and woodland feel, and is ideal for biking as well.
After a rugged adventure through these Nebraska-specific landscapes, come home to comfort at the Aurora Inn. Located at 1515 11th Street, this cozy inn features spacious vintage rooms for a rate of $75 to $89 per night. Looking to stay in a vintage home from the 1900s? Look no further than Nitta's B&B, located at 920 16th Street, and offering hospitable stays and a delicious breakfast. Staying at this charming home with beautifully decorated interiors will have you waking up ready to take on the best of the Cornhusker State.
Explore Aurora's historic downtown
Right in the heart of Aurora is the Hamilton County Courthouse and town square. This historic red-bricked courthouse is an impressive three-story Romanesque-style building, located in the center of town. You can find it at 1111 13th Street. The town square also houses the historic 12th Street Cinema, located at 1121 M Street, which is a classic-style movie theater and hangout spot. Local businesses and shops are dotted along this magnificent downtown area, and its charming buildings add an air of quaintness to the town.
Aurora is also filled with various sculptures, murals, and art installations, like the Bronze Sculpture Bench. You can view and pose for photos with this cultural wonder outside the Alice M. Farr Library. After getting your artistic fill, travel along downtown Aurora to find classic little bistros and shops, like Rath's Cafe, which offers mouthwatering lunch and breakfast items. Expressions: Coffee and Community is another delightful little coffeeshop with free Wi-Fi and delectable treats like pastries, sandwiches, and wraps.
This all-purpose coffee shop also offers lodging and meeting spaces for groups, perfect for workshops and weddings. Its walls are decorated with art from local artists, and patrons can often catch musical performances on the patio. Just around the corner is Grandview Cafe & Lounge, a cheerful eatery serving omelets and pancakes for breakfast, as well as a delicious selection of burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers for the hungry traveler. If you are looking for light reading on your trip, Susan's Books & Gifts is a must-visit. The shop houses more than 20,000 used books, as well as games and educational resources for all ages.
Aurora is home to a unique science museum
Curious travelers will want to visit the Edgerton Explorit Center, located at 208 16th Street. This hands-on science museum is perfect for families and offers hours of exploratory entertainment. The museum was named after strobe light inventor and Aurora local, Harold E. Edgerton. You can learn more about this unsung scientist's inventions in the museum's aptly-named "Strobe Alley," or catch Edgerton's original strobe lights that were installed outside the Hamilton County Courthouse in 1964. The museum's "Explorit Zone" is based on Edgerton's teaching philosophy, geared towards making learning fun and natural. Other interactive displays offer an out-of-the-box learning opportunity for amateur mad scientists that neither kids nor adults will soon forget.
The Plainsman Museum, located at 210 16th Street, is another fascinating place to learn about Hamilton County's history; it's also where the original Hamilton County Courthouse strobe lights are displayed. This museum comprises several buildings containing permanent and seasonal exhibits. The main building houses the military and natural history exhibits, along with relics of the past, such as old grandfather clocks, military uniforms, and antique typewriters.
Another building focuses on the town's agricultural history, as well as artifacts like vintage cars and covered wagons. There is also a one-room schoolhouse, a blacksmith shop, and even an authentic train caboose on site. With stunning prairie vistas and so many quirky sites to discover around town, Aurora makes for the perfect Nebraska day trip or road trip destination. If you are a fan of rural history museums or eccentric science centers, then you might want to continue your search for the best free museums in America, perfect for a family trip.