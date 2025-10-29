Hidden In Nebraska's Prairie Is A Historic City With Shops, Museums, And A Vibrant Downtown

Nestled in the Nebraska plains lies the charming city of Aurora, a serene getaway with amazing natural beauty and fascinating museums. The town exudes idyllic small-town hospitality, making travelers feel welcome when they visit this Midwestern jewel. Aurora is located 75 miles from the state's capital city, so tourists can visit the free, breathtaking sunken gardens in Lincoln in just over an hour. In less than two hours, travelers can journey to Arbor Day Farm's Tree Adventure, a treetop village with bouncy bridges and slides. As for natural beauty? Well, you won't have to travel too far for a glimpse of the peaceful prairies.

Gjerloff Prairie can provide a spectacular hike for outdoor enthusiasts and is located just 14 miles outside of Aurora. This expansive preserve has an education center, repurposed from an old historic barn, where folks can learn about the area's rich history and the development of the plains. The prairie offers visitors scenic views through valleys and grassy knolls, suggesting lots of mountainous nooks and crannies to discover. Hikers will also enjoy Lincoln Creek Prairie and Trail, which meanders through the heart of Aurora and is full of beautiful plants and wildlife to discover. The trail has both a prairie and woodland feel, and is ideal for biking as well.

After a rugged adventure through these Nebraska-specific landscapes, come home to comfort at the Aurora Inn. Located at 1515 11th Street, this cozy inn features spacious vintage rooms for a rate of $75 to $89 per night. Looking to stay in a vintage home from the 1900s? Look no further than Nitta's B&B, located at 920 16th Street, and offering hospitable stays and a delicious breakfast. Staying at this charming home with beautifully decorated interiors will have you waking up ready to take on the best of the Cornhusker State.