Colorado's Ski Passport Offers Kids Access To 19 Resorts For The Ultimate Family Getaway
It's well known that Colorado has some of the best skiing in America, especially considering the fact that the state is home to some of the first resorts to open for the ski season. With the incredible Rockies, snow-covered ferns, and soft, powdery trails, there's really nothing like it. Colorado Ski Country USA is making your experience even more convenient for the whole family to enjoy. It's a nonprofit organization that provides different types of ski passes for purchase, giving access to nearly 20 resorts for a discounted price. For the 2025-2026 season, the Colorado Ski Country USA introduced a new pass for kids in kindergarten to sixth grade at a great bargain price.
The Kids' Ski Passport allows your little one to ski at 19 different resorts, with four days at each resort. If you do the math, that's 76 days of skiing, and it's quite affordable. The Kids' Ski Passport costs only $67 for kids in grades K-2, and $72 for kids in third to sixth grade. No need to worry about equipment either, since they receive two free junior daily rentals. Sample resorts include places like Loveland (a resort that often opens in late October) and Eldora, both receiving high accolades on Google reviews. In fact, Loveland has had over 5,800 people write a critique, and with all those reviews, it still landed close to five stars. On the other hand, the pass also allows a user to ski the "Champagne Powder" of Steamboat Springs. The diversity of ski resorts means you getting a lot of bang for your buck, and will be able to help ensure the kiddos to have an unforgettable ski or snowboard vacation.
The fine details you need to know & when to visit
Colorado Ski Country USA really does offer the winter wonderland getaway of a lifetime, and one where you can return again and again. Of course, with every sweet deal, there's the bitter fine print and some important details you can't miss. You have until the last day of January 2026 to purchase the pass for the season, and make sure to check the dates when the pass is valid before you book your trip. While many want to see the holiday cheer of Colorado's famous ski resorts, the pass comes with blackout dates for the celebrations: December 25, 2025–January 1, 2026; January 17–18, 2026; and February 14–15, 2026. Furthermore, prices could fluctuate as the season continues.
You might wonder, then, when is the best time to book your epic ski trip? According to Snow, the sweet spot to ski Colorado is actually during springtime, in March and April. These months see longer days and warmer weather but often still a ton of snow. The climate is a huge factor for shaving a few dollars off your trip, too. At some of Colorado's most popular resorts, the price of a ski lift ticket literally changes with the weather. There really aren't bad times to visit Colorado, but during the busiest part of the season, which coincides with the ski pass blackout dates, you'd probably want to avoid booking a trip. Thanks to the savings offered by Colorado Ski Country USA, you have even more reason to skip the holidays, and visit during the pockets in between, or the spring.