Illinois' Riverfront Park In The 'New England Of The Midwest' Thrives With Trails, Fishing, And Disk Golf

Visitors can reach Point Rock Park in just over an hour by car from the Chicago Rockford International Airport, coming from the east side, or Dubuque Regional Airport, coming from the west side in Iowa. Mount Carroll is also a doable day trip from Chicago — a bit over two hours away from downtown. The park is especially beautiful in the fall, as trees along the river banks and on the hills of Mount Carroll turn to a colorful mosaic of fall shades, though it's a scenic spot to relax at any time of year. Bathrooms, picnic shelters, and a playground are all available at the park.

Hikers will find a couple of lovely trails that wind through Point Rock Park and connect to other landmarks outside of it. For families, the park has a book walk, where a selected children's book is displayed page-by-page on signs marking a trail around the park, beginning next to the first baseball diamond. Another trail leads to the Oak Hill Cemetery, where there's at least one grave from a Revolutionary War veteran.

Frisbee lovers can check out the park's 9-hole disk golf course. It stretches about a mile, and one Google reviewer described it as "somewhat challenging." After a day at the park, walk up about 10 minutes to Mt Carroll Cafe for a bite, which has 4.6 stars from Google reviews and offers an all-day breakfast menu. For those who want more riverside adventure, the scenic city of Savanna, packed with outdoor thrills on the Mississippi River, is just a 15-minute drive away.