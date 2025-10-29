Illinois' Riverfront Park In The 'New England Of The Midwest' Thrives With Trails, Fishing, And Disk Golf
In the northwest corner of Illinois, the riverside city of Mount Carroll is called "the New England of the Midwest" for its historic, ornate buildings that line streets gently sloping along a hilly landscape. Its charming character is perfectly captured in a small but scenic park flanking the western edge of its downtown lattice. Spanning 25 acres, Point Rock Park sits along the Waukarusa River (also called Carroll Creek), embellished by bluffs and trails that wind under tree canopies and up to a hilltop cemetery. Though it's conveniently located in the heart of Mount Carroll, it's a far cry from a bustling urban park. You'll find quiet spots for setting up a picnic, start a game at its 9-hole disk golf course, or try fishing in the creek.
Point Rock Park gets its name from a large stone outcropping that greets visitors at the entrance. The rock is just one unique geological feature of the park, its other natural hallmark being the creek that meanders through its grassy meadows. Though not as mighty as the Mississippi River that the Mississippi Palisades State Park overlooks about 25 minutes away, the Waukarusa River gives Point Rock Park a distinct bucolic feel and provides peaceful recreational opportunities. One Google reviewer noted that the creek "seem[s] to be big enough for a paddle board or canoe." As it bends through the park, the creek is framed by overhanging willow trees and humble bridges that lend a gentle atmosphere to your walk.
How to spend the day at Point Rock Park
Visitors can reach Point Rock Park in just over an hour by car from the Chicago Rockford International Airport, coming from the east side, or Dubuque Regional Airport, coming from the west side in Iowa. Mount Carroll is also a doable day trip from Chicago — a bit over two hours away from downtown. The park is especially beautiful in the fall, as trees along the river banks and on the hills of Mount Carroll turn to a colorful mosaic of fall shades, though it's a scenic spot to relax at any time of year. Bathrooms, picnic shelters, and a playground are all available at the park.
Hikers will find a couple of lovely trails that wind through Point Rock Park and connect to other landmarks outside of it. For families, the park has a book walk, where a selected children's book is displayed page-by-page on signs marking a trail around the park, beginning next to the first baseball diamond. Another trail leads to the Oak Hill Cemetery, where there's at least one grave from a Revolutionary War veteran.
Frisbee lovers can check out the park's 9-hole disk golf course. It stretches about a mile, and one Google reviewer described it as "somewhat challenging." After a day at the park, walk up about 10 minutes to Mt Carroll Cafe for a bite, which has 4.6 stars from Google reviews and offers an all-day breakfast menu. For those who want more riverside adventure, the scenic city of Savanna, packed with outdoor thrills on the Mississippi River, is just a 15-minute drive away.