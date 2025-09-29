Illinois' Park On The Mississippi River Offers Extensive Scenic Trails And Rock Climbing
Illinois' number-one landmark is, of course, Chicago. From its lively waterfront neighborhood to this underrated garden in Lincoln Park, the Windy City is full of vibrant tourist attractions. But if you take the time to explore the rest of the state, you'll find many opportunities to commune with nature. One of the highlights is Mississippi Palisades State Park.
Yes, Mississippi Palisades State Park is in Illinois, not Mississippi, although it does border the Mississippi River. This 2,500-acre park is located in northwestern Illinois, 3 miles north of the city of Savanna, near the Iowa border. Known for its extensive scenic trails, rock climbing on its iconic bluffs, and stunning views, Mississippi Palisades State Park draws around 350,000 visitors per year.
The park is about a three-hour drive from Chicago and about a two-hour drive from both Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Madison, Wisconsin, making it an easy day or weekend trip from a nearby city. Admission is free. The park offers camping, including RV and trailer spots and tent campgrounds, for a small fee. Looking for something with a little more comfort? You'll find charming short-term rentals, cabins, and inns in nearby Savanna.
Hiking and rock climbing in Mississippi Palisades State Park
Mississippi Palisades State Park is known for its extensive scenic trails that are suitable for a variety of skill levels. The park offers 15 miles of trails, some of them tracing paths walked by Native Americans in the area hundreds of years ago. Several of the hiking trails offer lookout points over the Mississippi River, making for stunning views and scenic photographs. "The views are worth the trip, and if you are not a hiker or have mobility issues, it is still possible to enjoy the vistas with a short walk at some points," writes one TripAdvisor reviewer.
The park is also a popular getaway for rock climbers, though do note that a permit is required. Rock climbing is permitted in three specific areas: Sentinel Area, Twin Sisters, and Indian Head. Climbers note that the climbing is predominantly top-rope on limestone, with many natural anchor options; conditions are best in the fall. The park's many bluffs make for scenic views and a challenging route. One blogger even calls the park a "climber's paradise."
Other activities in Mississippi Palisades State Park
If you prefer to keep your feet on the ground, you'll still find plenty to keep you busy. Mississippi Palisades State Park is a prime spot for birding as well as observing other wildlife and plants. Birders can find over 200 species of birds in the park, including bald eagles. On the ground, you might spot deer, muskrats, weasels, foxes, and badgers. The park is also full of plant life and native wildflowers, and the trees are particularly beautiful in the autumn. (Check out these fall foliage finder resources to help you plan your trip to catch the leaves at their peak.)
You can also go fishing in the Mississippi River, either from the shore or from a boat. You're likely to catch bass, catfish, or walleye. The park offers boat ramps, so you can (of course) go boating without fishing as well. If you brave the cold to visit the park in the winter, you'll find people cross-country skiing, sledding, and ice fishing. And wherever you go in the park, there's plenty to see. "This is definitely a place that makes you feel like you're on the West Coast and not in Illinois. The views are breathtaking," writes one Yelp reviewer.