Illinois' Park On The Mississippi River Offers Extensive Scenic Trails And Rock Climbing

Illinois' number-one landmark is, of course, Chicago. From its lively waterfront neighborhood to this underrated garden in Lincoln Park, the Windy City is full of vibrant tourist attractions. But if you take the time to explore the rest of the state, you'll find many opportunities to commune with nature. One of the highlights is Mississippi Palisades State Park.

Yes, Mississippi Palisades State Park is in Illinois, not Mississippi, although it does border the Mississippi River. This 2,500-acre park is located in northwestern Illinois, 3 miles north of the city of Savanna, near the Iowa border. Known for its extensive scenic trails, rock climbing on its iconic bluffs, and stunning views, Mississippi Palisades State Park draws around 350,000 visitors per year.

The park is about a three-hour drive from Chicago and about a two-hour drive from both Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Madison, Wisconsin, making it an easy day or weekend trip from a nearby city. Admission is free. The park offers camping, including RV and trailer spots and tent campgrounds, for a small fee. Looking for something with a little more comfort? You'll find charming short-term rentals, cabins, and inns in nearby Savanna.