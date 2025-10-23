Georgia's Scenic City Outside Atlanta Has Artsy Vibes, A Walkable Downtown, And Family-Friendly Fun

All done with your visit to Atlanta? Continue your adventure by heading 40 minutes south to the city of Fayetteville. The city perfectly blends a nature retreat with its abundant green spaces, a downtown full of Southern charm, and a thriving community of artists. Plus, it's a great family destination with spots that'll definitely entertain the kids. Its proximity to Atlanta means you're more than likely going to fly in at the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Despite its intimidating title, the airport is also only 30 minutes away from Fayetteville, so it's the most convenient.

Immerse yourself in the community by making your way to walkable downtown Fayetteville. You'll know you're on Main Street when you see the Fayetteville courthouse in the city's main square. Built in 1825, the historic courthouse is nestled in the heart of downtown and is the oldest courthouse in Georgia. The historic district is your go-to spot for dining options and shopping for trinkets to bring home. You'll also find The Ville, the Fayetteville Amphitheater, for a night of music and fun.

Patrons of the arts will love the Town at Trilith, a neighborhood dedicated as a space for creatives and artists within the city. The area is home to Trilith Studios — a 700-acre area for filmmaking and workshops — where you can go on a studio tour experience. Or maybe an art scavenger hunt is more up your alley? They've got you covered with a map of the ample original artwork and sculptures in the neighborhood.