Georgia's Scenic City Outside Atlanta Has Artsy Vibes, A Walkable Downtown, And Family-Friendly Fun
All done with your visit to Atlanta? Continue your adventure by heading 40 minutes south to the city of Fayetteville. The city perfectly blends a nature retreat with its abundant green spaces, a downtown full of Southern charm, and a thriving community of artists. Plus, it's a great family destination with spots that'll definitely entertain the kids. Its proximity to Atlanta means you're more than likely going to fly in at the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Despite its intimidating title, the airport is also only 30 minutes away from Fayetteville, so it's the most convenient.
Immerse yourself in the community by making your way to walkable downtown Fayetteville. You'll know you're on Main Street when you see the Fayetteville courthouse in the city's main square. Built in 1825, the historic courthouse is nestled in the heart of downtown and is the oldest courthouse in Georgia. The historic district is your go-to spot for dining options and shopping for trinkets to bring home. You'll also find The Ville, the Fayetteville Amphitheater, for a night of music and fun.
Patrons of the arts will love the Town at Trilith, a neighborhood dedicated as a space for creatives and artists within the city. The area is home to Trilith Studios — a 700-acre area for filmmaking and workshops — where you can go on a studio tour experience. Or maybe an art scavenger hunt is more up your alley? They've got you covered with a map of the ample original artwork and sculptures in the neighborhood.
Explore the outdoors and family-friendly fun
Though Atlanta is considered one of the best cities for a family vacation by travelers, the fun in Georgia doesn't stop there. Fayetteville also offers a ton of things to do if you're with the little ones, and the fact that it's near the bigger city is just another bonus. If you need some high-energy activities, Fun Spot America might be perfect for your itinerary. The amusement park has more than two dozen attractions on offer. Rides and activities include go-karts, rollercoasters, a laser tag area, and several kids' rides for the little ones.
If the vibe you seek is more of a relaxing, chill getaway, try combining history and nature at Starr's Mill Park. The park is home to a mill on Whitewater Creek, a cotton gin, and a dynamo that provided electricity for the city of Senoia. The iconic red building you'll find in the park was built in 1907.
Fayetteville is also home to five nature areas where you can go hiking, see wildlife, and take a breather. There are easy trails in the Ridge Nature Area and Morgan Grove Nature Area that take only about an hour to complete. If you're visiting during spring, you'll get to see a thriving butterfly garden in Morgan Grove. Birders will also appreciate the Sams Lake Bird Sanctuary, home to more than 140 documented bird species. You might also see some deer, beaver, or turtles along the way. There's also Lake Horton Park, and although getting in the water isn't allowed, you can still spend time on the trails and picnic areas or go fishing.
Head to downtown Fayetteville
Though it's not considered Georgia's trendiest neighborhood, like Atlanta's Little Five Point, downtown Fayetteville still shines with personality. Main Street is filled with unique artsy shops like the Artistic Fusion Modern Craft Studio. Here's it's all about artistic expression through crafts, whether it's a mindful painting session, creating your own beaded bracelets, or making your own bath salts. The whole family can sign up for daily in-person sessions or any of the specialized workshops geared to all ages. If you're unsure about your skills, you can just grab one of the handmade items to take home.
When it comes to food, Frank's @ The Old Mill is a great option with a rich local history. The restaurant is located on what used to be Bennett's Mill on the Whitewater Creek. A seat on the deck with a view of the water may just be the vibe for your perfect night out. They offer a Mediterranean and seafood menu, and are praised for their friendly and welcoming service. You can also meander Fayetteville's quaint downtown with an adult beverage in hand in the Entertainment District. Alcoholic drinks must be purchased from a participating business, and you'll need to check the designated area you can walk with your drink so you don't roam out of bounds.