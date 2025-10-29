Between Bayous And Beaches Is Texas' Hidden Gem City Near The Gulf Full Of Vibrant Outdoor Energy

Tucked away in the shadows of Houston and Galveston, one of the most charming beach towns in America, Clute may not be as well-known as its larger Texas neighbors, but it's still buzzing with fun, festivals, and beachside charm. In fact, the city hosts one of the largest events the region has to offer: The Great Texas Mosquito Festival.

Celebrating the summer months' peskiest nuisance, the annual carnival has helped to put Clute on the map, drawing thousands of visitors each year. The popular three-day event, held at the end of July, was rated one of America's "Wackiest Summer Events" by TripAdvisor back in 2012, so you know a good time will be had. Sandwiched between brackish bayous and the beautiful beaches that hug the Gulf Coast, Clute is also teeming with outdoor adventures. Wildlife refuges lie right at the city's back door, and sandy shores are just a short drive away.

Of course, the area has come a long way from its humble beginnings. The land once served as a plantation in the early 1800s. By 1933, only 10 people called the small community home. Today, more than 10,000 Texans reside in the Brazoria County city, which spans just over five square miles. Clute sits about 75 miles south of the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and is conveniently located between State Highways 332 and 228. Perched right off the latter roadway is a variety of familiar hotel chains, among them a Hampton Inn & Suites, OYO Townhouse, and Baymont by Wyndham, all of which come top-rated on Tripadvisor.