Halfway Between Vegas And Zion National Park Is Nevada's Charming Town With Unique Attractions

If you're making the road trip between Las Vegas, Nevada — often called the most fun city in America — and the canyons of Zion National Park in Utah, you might notice a quiet turn-off that leads to a different side of Nevada: Bunkerville. This census-designated place in Clark County is almost exactly in the middle of the well-traveled route. After you've explored the must-visit universal horror attraction in Las Vegas that's open year-round, your drive covers about 79 miles and takes roughly an hour and 10 minutes heading northeast. From Bunkerville, you can continue another 77 miles northeast to reach the main entrance of Zion National Park in Springdale, Utah, a trip of about an hour and 7 minutes.

When you arrive, you'll find a quiet community along the Virgin River. The town was established in 1877 by Mormon pioneers, and it retains much of its historical character, with older homes on large lots. This stands in contrast to nearby Mesquite, which functions as the hub for the area and is where you'll find most stores and restaurants. Your points of interest here are tied to that history. You can visit the Bunkerville Historical Monument, which has plaques commemorating the early settlers.

Many of the structures from the pioneer era still stand and can be seen during a walk through the town. These include the homes of Edward Bunker Sr. and Jr., the Parley Hunt House, and the Thomas Leavitt House. The Thomas Leavitt House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has its original stone granary intact on the property. For the animal lovers in your group, you might visit the Camel Safari, a privately-owned zoo nearby, where you can have encounters with camels and other animals through different types of tours.