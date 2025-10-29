Georgia's Mouth-Watering Southern Food Hub Is Home To Over 120 Restaurants (And It's Not Atlanta)

The moment my waiter waved for the man with the cheese cart, I knew I was in love. He scraped two large spoons along the sides of a Parmesan bowl the size of a car tire and then tossed in the noodles, still steaming from the pan. He worked fast — scraping, swirling, and tossing — until the pasta wore a thick coat of fresh Italian cheese. It was the best pasta I have had to date, and it came from Tre Vele, a modern Italian eatery in the middle of Georgia's mouth-watering food hub.

Fight your way through Atlanta traffic to reach the outskirts, and you're in for a treat. Sandy Springs, Georgia — an enchanting riverfront suburb just 20 miles north of downtown — is home to a river-load of hidden gems. Outdoor adventuring is big here; you can wander through the East Palisades bamboo forest, which looks like it belongs to another country, to rent a kayak or paddleboard from Murph's Surf Paddle Shack and glide across the calm blue waters of Bull Sluice Lake. Visitors can stroll shaded trails in the John Ripley Forbes Big Trees Forest Preserve, or cast a line along the 22 miles of riverfront that trace the banks of the Chattahoochee River.

But the food is the real show. Sandy Springs' "Restaurant Row" is a ten-mile stretch of flavor — more than 120 local eateries serving everything from Mediterranean street fare to kosher Latin American cuisine and everything in between. Tre Vele sits within this southern food hub — and if the thought of those noodles has your mouth watering, grab your keys, brave the I-285, and see why this suburb has become Atlanta's tastiest escape.