Chicago's Lively Suburb Blends Historic Charm With Great Restaurants And A Massive Classic Arcade
Open since 1934 and considered a global leader in conservation, the Brookfield Zoo draws in millions of visitors a year. The attraction is considered the top highlight of the Chicago suburb of Brookfield. Yet, look a bit closer — beyond the animal park's renowned big cats (African lions and Amur tigers) — and visitors will find a surprisingly full slate of things to do. From a wonderful Saturday farmers market to its colossal retro arcade, Brookfield is well worth exploring beyond the zoo.
In the late 1880s, a lawyer named S.E. Gross turned his attention to real estate and developed a railroad suburb named Grossdale. The area was renamed to honor the Salt Water Creek that trickles through the town in 1905, though the original Grossdale Station still remains and was added to the National Register of Historic Places. After visitors get a flavor of Brookfield's historic charm, they can try a variety of culinary flavors found within the local dining scene.
Located between Aurora and Chicago, Brookfield sits on Metra's BNSF Line, so it's an easy train ride from Chicago Union Station or out west from Aurora. It even has a stop at its zoo for those looking for direct travel to the suburb's main attraction. If you are flying in, the nearest airport is O'Hare International in Chicago, and those landing at O'Hare can either hail a taxi for a 25-minute ride to Brookfield or take the Pace Bus Route 331, which runs directly there from the Cumberland's Blue Line Station, which sits a stone's throw away from the airport.
Barbecue and Balkan bites in Brookfield
When it comes to food, Brookfield has something for everyone. What started out as neighborly admiration of respective grilling skills over a backyard fence turned into the place to go for meat devotees. Neighbors Juan Silva and Christopher Chin launched Beach Ave BBQ in 2016, and it has since become one of the best spots in town for slow-smoked brisket, ribs, and pulled pork. For another meat-heavy menu, try Sebastian's Ale & Whiskey House. Bacon is a mainstay of the sports bar's kitchen, though vegans fear not; they also have a separate menu catering to your needs. At Sebastian's, kids eat free on Thursdays (at the time of writing), and there is a pet-friendly patio.
A surprising facet of Brookfield's food scene is that it is home to not just one, but two Serbian restaurants. With live Balkan music on weekends, Skadarliya channels the lively spirit of Belgrade, with the restaurant named after one of the capital city's most booming streets. There, guests will find some classics like Pljeskavica, a traditional seasoned ground beef dish. Meanwhile, Dunav Restaurant serves up incredibly hearty portions of Serbian food, with its lepinja bread, which accompanies each dish and is particularly delicious when served alongside the Kajmak cheese. More familiar to U.S. palates is Taco Amor, which serves tasty Mexican fare at affordable prices.
19th-century artifacts, 1980s vibe
The U.S. is somewhat of a Mecca for fans of classic video games, from Asheville's one-of-a-kind place for pinball in North Carolina to the world's largest arcade museum in New Hampshire. The nation has numerous sites for nostalgia-lovers, with Brookfield, Illinois, playing home to a site of equal importance.
Having grown into the world's largest classic arcade four years after launching in 2010, packing in over 1000 machine games, Brookfield's Galloping Ghost Arcade is certainly a pilgrimage spot for gamers. With both classics and rare titles, visitors can spend an entire day mashing buttons on a range of different games for a flat $25 entry fee. Open until 12 a.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, the Galloping Ghost Arcade is a place where world records are set late into the night.
For nostalgia evocative of an era further back in the past than the arcades of the 1980s, Brookfield's historic charm is felt simply by strolling through the town. For a better sense of the suburb's history, head down to the Grossdale Station Historical Museum, which houses the Brookfield Historical Society, who host an exhibition that tells the story of how the town developed into what it is today. Depending on the year, those visiting in early November may even be lucky to see some Founders Day celebrations, marking the founding of the town well over a century ago. For another historic town nearby, jump on the BNSF to visit Chicago's suburb of Cicero for authentic eats, community parks, and Gothic steeples.