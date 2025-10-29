Chicago's Lively Suburb Blends Historic Charm With Great Restaurants And A Massive Classic Arcade

Open since 1934 and considered a global leader in conservation, the Brookfield Zoo draws in millions of visitors a year. The attraction is considered the top highlight of the Chicago suburb of Brookfield. Yet, look a bit closer — beyond the animal park's renowned big cats (African lions and Amur tigers) — and visitors will find a surprisingly full slate of things to do. From a wonderful Saturday farmers market to its colossal retro arcade, Brookfield is well worth exploring beyond the zoo.

In the late 1880s, a lawyer named S.E. Gross turned his attention to real estate and developed a railroad suburb named Grossdale. The area was renamed to honor the Salt Water Creek that trickles through the town in 1905, though the original Grossdale Station still remains and was added to the National Register of Historic Places. After visitors get a flavor of Brookfield's historic charm, they can try a variety of culinary flavors found within the local dining scene.

Located between Aurora and Chicago, Brookfield sits on Metra's BNSF Line, so it's an easy train ride from Chicago Union Station or out west from Aurora. It even has a stop at its zoo for those looking for direct travel to the suburb's main attraction. If you are flying in, the nearest airport is O'Hare International in Chicago, and those landing at O'Hare can either hail a taxi for a 25-minute ride to Brookfield or take the Pace Bus Route 331, which runs directly there from the Cumberland's Blue Line Station, which sits a stone's throw away from the airport.