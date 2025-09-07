Chicago's Industrial Suburb Is A Historic Town With Authentic Eats, Community Parks, And Gothic Steeples
Brimming with history, museums, stunning architecture, and an iconic food scene, Chicago is an undoubtedly vibrant city to visit. However, if you'd rather escape the hustle and bustle and avoid the tourist traps, there are plenty of peaceful suburbs near Chicago to explore, each with their own unique character and offerings. If you're drawn to literary history, ornate architecture, and small-town charm, Chicago's cute next-door neighbor, Oak Park, is the perfect destination. Meanwhile, if you crave tasty bites, beautiful parks, Gothic buildings, and 1920s gangster history, you should make your way to Cicero.
Situated about 8 miles west of downtown Chicago, Cicero is a historic suburb dating back to the mid-1800s. Best known for its connection to notorious gangster Al Capone, who resided there during the Prohibition era, the expression used to describe the town used to be, "If you smell gunpowder, then you're in Cicero." Long gone are the days of speakeasies, mob control, and gangster shootouts. Yet, the streets of Cicero still reverberate with the echoes of its dark past.
Modern-day Cicero offers visitors everything from beautiful outdoor spaces to indoor dining delights. If you're looking for an adventure-filled retreat from the city that's rich with history and scenic beauty, Cicero is a Chicago suburb worth exploring.
Explore Cicero's historic sites
If you're headed to Cicero from downtown, hopping on the Metra at Chicago Union Station will get you there in just 15 minutes. When you arrive, you can dive right into the local lore of this under-the-radar Chicago gem by exploring the Al Capone-related sites around town. During the early 1920s, Capone ruled Chicago as a nefarious gangster, but relocated to Cicero when police officials began cracking down on mob activity. Today, you can visit Capone's old stomping grounds, like his former party house at 1600 Austin Boulevard, a three-story building equipped with underground escape tunnels, and The Castle Car Wash, one of his hideout spots. The car wash is no longer open for business, but its turret-topped brick facade still stands as a shining example of Cicero's historic architecture.
Another castle-like edifice to visit in Cicero is the Hawthorne Works Tower. Opened in 1905, the now-abandoned building was the site of a thriving factory complex that employed 45,000 workers in its heyday. Not only is it an exquisite piece of architecture, it's also a symbol of Cicero's vibrant industrial past. Another breathtaking building in town is the St. Mary of Częstochowa Church. Dating back to 1918, this church's dramatic spires are a testament to neo-Gothic architecture and a beauty to behold.
Things to do and eat in Cicero
In addition to its man-made marvels, Cicero boasts big, beautiful outdoor spaces like Cicero Community Park. Comprising over 3 acres of sprawling fields, paved walkways, flower beds, and a center plaza, this neighborhood park offers the perfect space for picnics and outdoor gatherings. With parking lot carnivals held during the summer and Christmas light displays during the winter, it's a delightful spot to visit any time of the year. If you're longing for botanical beauty, the Oak Park Conservatory is a short drive northwest of Cicero, showcasing vibrant gardens and lush plants year-round.
When you're finished seeing the sights around Cicero, fill up on authentic Chicago-style cuisine. Freddy's Pizza is a local staple that's been serving pizza and deli delights since 1968. Save room for their homemade gelato, which comes in tantalizing flavors like tiramisu and pistachio. For delicious Chicago-style hot dogs, head to Portillo's. Tucked into a 1920s garage-themed building, it's one of the best places to get a hot dog in the Chicago area.