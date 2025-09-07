Chicago's Industrial Suburb Is A Historic Town With Authentic Eats, Community Parks, And Gothic Steeples

Brimming with history, museums, stunning architecture, and an iconic food scene, Chicago is an undoubtedly vibrant city to visit. However, if you'd rather escape the hustle and bustle and avoid the tourist traps, there are plenty of peaceful suburbs near Chicago to explore, each with their own unique character and offerings. If you're drawn to literary history, ornate architecture, and small-town charm, Chicago's cute next-door neighbor, Oak Park, is the perfect destination. Meanwhile, if you crave tasty bites, beautiful parks, Gothic buildings, and 1920s gangster history, you should make your way to Cicero.

Situated about 8 miles west of downtown Chicago, Cicero is a historic suburb dating back to the mid-1800s. Best known for its connection to notorious gangster Al Capone, who resided there during the Prohibition era, the expression used to describe the town used to be, "If you smell gunpowder, then you're in Cicero." Long gone are the days of speakeasies, mob control, and gangster shootouts. Yet, the streets of Cicero still reverberate with the echoes of its dark past.

Modern-day Cicero offers visitors everything from beautiful outdoor spaces to indoor dining delights. If you're looking for an adventure-filled retreat from the city that's rich with history and scenic beauty, Cicero is a Chicago suburb worth exploring.