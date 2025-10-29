Utah's Canyon Country Boasts A Scenic City With A Wildly Underrated Lake And Majestic Mountain Views

With its winding red rock canyons, towering sandstone buttes, and ancient and unusual rock formations, the colorful landscape of Utah's Canyon County often feels otherworldly. This swath of southeastern Utah offers endless opportunities for outdoor recreation, from hiking and mountain biking to rock climbing and more. While the adventure hub of Moab attracts many visitors, less than an hour away is Monticello, a charming city that's the perfect gateway to see some of Utah's most iconic sites.

With the peaks of the Abajo Mountains — also known as the Blue Mountains — on one side and the red rock canyons and desert plateaus on the other, Monticello is the quintessential picture of the American Southwest. While it was settled in the late 1880s by ranchers and farmers, petroglyphs and other archeological sites in the surrounding area provide a glimpse into the past, dating back thousands of years.

Monticello's setting near the Utah-Colorado border puts it within an easy drive of popular U.S. national parks like Canyonlands and Arches (which, combined with Utah's three other national parks, make for an unforgettable road trip). It's also close to Bears Ears National Monument and Monument Valley, one of Utah's most photographed locales. But beyond the national parks, there's an abundance of state parks, recreation areas, and historic sites nearby that make Monticello a great place to visit for history buffs and nature lovers alike.