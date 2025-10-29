Utah's Canyon Country Boasts A Scenic City With A Wildly Underrated Lake And Majestic Mountain Views
With its winding red rock canyons, towering sandstone buttes, and ancient and unusual rock formations, the colorful landscape of Utah's Canyon County often feels otherworldly. This swath of southeastern Utah offers endless opportunities for outdoor recreation, from hiking and mountain biking to rock climbing and more. While the adventure hub of Moab attracts many visitors, less than an hour away is Monticello, a charming city that's the perfect gateway to see some of Utah's most iconic sites.
With the peaks of the Abajo Mountains — also known as the Blue Mountains — on one side and the red rock canyons and desert plateaus on the other, Monticello is the quintessential picture of the American Southwest. While it was settled in the late 1880s by ranchers and farmers, petroglyphs and other archeological sites in the surrounding area provide a glimpse into the past, dating back thousands of years.
Monticello's setting near the Utah-Colorado border puts it within an easy drive of popular U.S. national parks like Canyonlands and Arches (which, combined with Utah's three other national parks, make for an unforgettable road trip). It's also close to Bears Ears National Monument and Monument Valley, one of Utah's most photographed locales. But beyond the national parks, there's an abundance of state parks, recreation areas, and historic sites nearby that make Monticello a great place to visit for history buffs and nature lovers alike.
Enjoy outdoor recreation in Monticello, Utah
Monticello's high-elevation location along the slope of the Abajo Mountains affords easy access to miles of hiking and biking trails. Many of these routes traverse picturesque meadows and forests of pine, fir, and aspens. Two of the most recommended trails are the Shay Ridge Trail and the Skyline Trail in Manti-La Sal National Forest. Both are around 5 miles in distance and offer stunning views of the surrounding landscape, from the canyons below to the peaks above.
Another favorite hike in Monticello among locals is the Lloyd's Lake Loop, where a 2.3-mile trail takes you around a jewel-toned reservoir set against the backdrop of the Blue Mountains. The underrated lake is a serene spot for birdwatching, especially during migration seasons. Lloyd's Lake also has reflective waters that are particularly stunning in the fall when the surrounding foliage bursts into color.
To reach the highest mountain in the area, drive the 37-mile-long Abajo Loop across the range and up a spur road to the top of the 11,362-foot Abajo Peak. You'll find even more incredible sights along Harts Draw Road, dubbed by the Utah Office of Tourism as "Monticello's best scenic drive." The 42-mile loop takes you from Monticello through the Abajo Mountains and down into an incredible desert canyon. Afford plenty of time for stops, especially at the Harts Draw-Canyonlands Overlook, where you'll be treated to a panoramic vista of Shay Mountain, the La Sal Mountains, and the stunning sandstone structures of Canyonlands National Park's Needles District. Also in this area, you'll find Newspaper Rock State Historic Monument, which is a worthwhile detour for travelers who want to see Utah's massive collection of petroglyphs. These ancient carvings were etched into a massive rock wall by the Fremont, Ute, and Anasazi people thousands of years ago.
Planning your trip to Monticello, Utah
If you're flying in from out of state, Salt Lake City is the closest airport to Monticello, at about a five-hour drive from the city. The Denver and Vegas airports are alternatives, although each is around a 7-hour drive to the city. Once you get to Monticello, you'll have your pick of places to stay, from hotels to motels to camping.
Monticello has numerous lodging options right in town. For a comfortable stay, the Inn at the Canyons offers spacious rooms and an indoor pool. Those seeking a classic roadside vibe can check into the Blue Mountain Horsehead Inn, which promises clean and comfortable rooms at reasonable rates.
Utah's Canyon Country is also a great place to spend a night under the stars. Manti-La Sal National Forest has several campgrounds in the Abajo Mountains close to Monticello. A few miles up the road from Lloyd's Lake is Buckboard Campground, where shade from the surrounding aspens and Gambel oaks provides a reprieve from the desert heat. The Devil's Canyon and Nizhoni campgrounds are also just a short distance away. For an even more unique wilderness experience, delve into the world of dispersed camping, also known as primitive camping. Utah offers some incredible free camping sites, with no reservations required.