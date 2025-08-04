The Stunning Sandstone Structures Of Canyonlands National Park Are Best Explored On This Epic Hiking Trail
Compared to other U.S. states, Utah doesn't have the highest number of national parks (that would be California), but its iconic "Mighty 5" national parks may be the most famous collection of national parks in a single state. Protecting some of the most unique landscapes in North America, Utah's Mighty 5 also contain some of the National Park Service's most notable attractions. For example, a Mighty 5 road trip might include a visit to the dangerous but beautiful Angels Landing in Zion National Park one day and an iconic hike through Bryce Canyon's Fairyland Loop the next. As famous as these attractions are, others in the five parks still fly under the radar.
Of Utah's five national parks, Canyonlands may be the most underrated, having received only 818,492 visitors in 2024, putting it in last place among the Mighty 5. The comparative dearth of visitors makes more sense when you see Canyonlands in person — it is arguably the most rugged of the five national parks (all of which are indeed rugged). While this may intimidate some visitors, the park offers extraordinary views and experiences for adventurous travelers, including the unforgettable Chesler Park Loop trail. Among all the incredibly scenic trails in Canyonlands, the Chesler Park Loop may be the one that best showcases its surreal scenery. And though the hike is fairly challenging, it may also be one of the most rewarding trails in the entire National Park System.
The Chesler Park Loop showcases Canyonlands' best features
As you probably gathered from the name, Canyonlands National Park is a land of canyons — in this case intricate canyons that shine in shades of silver and red. Spanning approximately 337,598 acres, Canyonlands is currently divided into four distinct districts, and the Chesler Park Loop weaves through the particularly eye-catching one known as the Needles. While other areas like Island in the Sky boast Grand Canyonesque gorges, the Needles district comprises an astonishing collection of colorful rocky spires that rise starkly from the ground, resembling upright needles. The Cedar Mesa Sandstone in these rock towers glows in a veritable rainbow of reds, whites, and oranges, representing more than 200 million years of geological evolution.
The complete Chesler Park Loop trail offers an immersive experience in all the features that make the Needles district so gorgeous. Virtually every mile of trail is saturated with superb examples of the district's unique rock formations, with plenty of opportunities to stop and take terrific pics for your social media reels. If you're looking for a short scenic hike, do a brief out-and-back hike along the first few miles of the Chesler Park Loop. However, if you're looking for the full Needles experience, do the complete 11-mile loop, which includes the much more challenging Joint Trail section through precarious rugged areas as well as a narrow slot canyon. Though the full Chesler Park/Joint Trail Loop requires some time and effort, the rewards are spectacular views of needle-like towers along with the surrounding desert landscape and the distant La Sal Mountains.
Things to know about hiking the Chesler Park Loop
One downside of this hike is that it's certainly not the easiest in the world. The complete Chesler Park and Joint Trail loop would require a full day of hiking even if the terrain were flat. As it happens, the trail comes with a cumulative elevation gain of nearly 1,800 feet. The Joint Trail portion of the hike, arguably the route's most challenging, is itself 4 miles long. And all of this takes place under Utah temperatures, which can hit triple digits in the summer and fall down to near freezing in the winter.
In short, the Chesler Park Loop is probably not a trail for beginners. However, if you're experienced and up for a challenge, you're unlikely to find a better Canyonlands trail with this smorgasbord of epic vistas and a thrilling slot canyon immersion. Do note that the trail has virtually no amenities, not even accessible drinking water, so you'll need to come prepared with plenty of water in your pack. Also note that access to the trailhead is via a dirt road. However, a standard car can do this road as long as you don't drive beyond the Elephant Hill Trailhead.
The Needles Visitor Center and Chesler Park trailhead are a roughly six-hour drive from Salt Lake City International Airport via Utah Route 211. More conveniently, the Needles is only a 1.5-hour drive from the town of Moab, a Western outdoor paradise that's regarded as one of the best American cities for solo travel. Before and after your Chesler Park hike, you can stay in one of Moab's excellent hotels or continue roughing it and opt for a camping adventure at the Needles Campground instead.