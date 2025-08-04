The Stunning Sandstone Structures Of Canyonlands National Park Are Best Explored On This Epic Hiking Trail

Compared to other U.S. states, Utah doesn't have the highest number of national parks (that would be California), but its iconic "Mighty 5" national parks may be the most famous collection of national parks in a single state. Protecting some of the most unique landscapes in North America, Utah's Mighty 5 also contain some of the National Park Service's most notable attractions. For example, a Mighty 5 road trip might include a visit to the dangerous but beautiful Angels Landing in Zion National Park one day and an iconic hike through Bryce Canyon's Fairyland Loop the next. As famous as these attractions are, others in the five parks still fly under the radar.

Of Utah's five national parks, Canyonlands may be the most underrated, having received only 818,492 visitors in 2024, putting it in last place among the Mighty 5. The comparative dearth of visitors makes more sense when you see Canyonlands in person — it is arguably the most rugged of the five national parks (all of which are indeed rugged). While this may intimidate some visitors, the park offers extraordinary views and experiences for adventurous travelers, including the unforgettable Chesler Park Loop trail. Among all the incredibly scenic trails in Canyonlands, the Chesler Park Loop may be the one that best showcases its surreal scenery. And though the hike is fairly challenging, it may also be one of the most rewarding trails in the entire National Park System.