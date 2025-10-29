On The Border Of South Dakota And Nebraska Lies A Well-Preserved, Abandoned Village

Driving along Highway 71, just north of the South Dakota and Nebraska border, travelers will find a desolate village of abandoned homes and cars. Ardmore Ghost Town didn't always look this dilapidated. It was a once-thriving frontier town in the late 1880's, and an important stop on the railroad route. With unfortunate droughts destroying resources, and the train no longer stopping in town, the population rapidly declined. Today, all we see are ruins of this once-magnificent railroad hub. It truly is peculiar how a place so busy can suddenly become so obsolete. Such was the case with an abandoned resort in the Smoky Mountains, now a haunting ghost town as well.

While one might typically think of ruins along Route 66 when thinking of abandoned ghost towns, Ardmore more than lives up to its expectations. The town has a Main Street and a volunteer fire department, but it has all been left abandoned to the elements. Visitors will see old wooden homes that have fallen apart, and more solid brick dwellings that have withstood the test of time. It is a far cry from the best preserved, most photographed ghost town in Nevada, but in fairly good condition. Only weather damage and time seem to have affected the village, unlike other ghost towns riddled in graffiti.

Most of the buildings are structurally sound and physically intact, but the interiors seem to be ransacked and full of junk in some spaces. An old mattress can be seen in one of the debris-filled homes, as if the town had seen vandals or squatters throughout the years. Some relics have been left behind, like a collection of empty mason jars, but most spaces have been left gutted and empty.