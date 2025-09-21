Hidden In The Great Smoky Mountains Is A Once-Thriving Resort Town That Is Now An Abandoned Blue Ridge Beauty

Rising along the Tennessee-North Carolina border, the Great Smoky Mountains boast untamed natural beauty, an abundance of scenic trails, unparalleled mountain views, gorgeous waterfalls, and so much more. Believe it or not, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most-visited national park in the United States, garnering even more annual guests than the Grand Canyon or Yellowstone. Full of beauty and intrigue, the Great Smoky Mountains make up just a small part of the Blue Ridge Mountains. One of the less conventional things to see here is Daisy Town, a once-thriving community turned ghost town.

Located in Tennessee's Elkmont area near the Elkmont Campground in the Smokies, the town was originally built to house workers for a logging company operating nearby in the 1900s. When logging operations stopped in the 1920s, Daisy Town became a resort destination for wealthy families from nearby cities. Visitors were drawn in by the natural beauty of the area as well as the resort's inviting amenities, such as a swimming pool, various cabins, a hotel, and a clubhouse. The historic Appalachian Club was frequented by prominent men, including lawyers, artists, and politicians, mainly from Knoxville.

After decades of recreational use and lifelong memories by vacationing families, the National Park Service bought the land in the mid-20th century and leased out cabins to former residents. However, when the leases expired in the 1990s and the last remaining residents left, the cabins fell into a state of disrepair. In the years that followed, the buildings and the area would become a ghost town.