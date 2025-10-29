The Surprising Bathroom Essential Missing From Most Hotel Rooms In Europe
When packing for a trip to Europe, the internet has you covered with suggestions to splurge on all sorts of doodads for a more comfortable trip — a travel scarf with hidden storage, an inflatable foot rest for the airplane, laundry soap sheets, the works. But before you drop dollars on extras for your Christmas market trips in Germany or a winter escape in the French Alps, invest first in one essential if you don't want a head of straw: hair conditioner. As it turns out, the popular toiletry often isn't among the complimentary items in European hotels, Airbnbs, or home rentals.
This could be a good excuse to go shopping when you arrive in Europe. After all, many travelers enjoy exploring local supermarkets or drugstores for products not found back home. If you're in Paris, for example, stop by Carrefour for affordable toiletries, and look for the words "apres-shampooing" on the label for conditioner. A fancier option is Le Bon Marché, the world's oldest department store, where you can find brands like Oribe or Ceremonia. Drugstore chains, such as DM-Drogerie Markt or Rossmann, are popular in Germany, and in Italy, supermarkets, farmacias, and the drugstore chain Acqua & Sapone are good stops to find your favorite hair products.
It's still advisable to pack your own bathroom supplies as well, just in case you can't find your go-to brand or if you use a lot of product. If you're checking bags, larger sizes aren't a problem to pack. But if you're limiting luggage with just carry-on items, invest in a TSA-approved travel toiletry set with bottles no larger than 3.4 ounces, and even consider buying bar conditioners.
The case of disappearing hotel conditioner in Europe
Why omit this tress softener? One possible reason could be Europe's commitment to sustainability. In 2024, the European Union approved rules that, starting January 1, 2030, will ban single-use packaging for toiletry products, including those tiny bottles of sudsy shampoo and conditioner. Already, travelers are reporting that hotels have started installing bulk dispensers in showers, typically offering shampoo and body wash but often no conditioner.
Another theory? Concerns about theft. A Travelocity survey (via HuffPost) found that 85% of hotel guests in the U.S. and Canada had taken toiletries or towels from a hotel room. While hotels want you to take your partially used bottles, they're not inviting you to stock up on a month's worth supply, so they may limit swipeable options. Europeans also demonstrate lower demand for conditioner. For comparison, Europe's hair conditioner market hit $1.83 billion in 2024, according to Fortune Business Insights, a figure eclipsed by US sales of $3.1 billion, reported by Deep Market Insights.
Some may grouse that this is just another amenity hotels are scrapping in efforts to cut costs, and some worry that the wall-mounted dispensers are less sanitary. But even outside of Europe, the hotel industry is investing heavily to reduce plastic waste, including chains such as Marriott and InterContinental Hotels Group, in response to new laws, such as those in New York and California requiring larger hotels to ban small toiletry bottles. So, a pocket-sized conditioner may be one less European souvenir to bring home, but now you'll have more room to pack this one important thing Rick Steves suggests shopping for during your trip.