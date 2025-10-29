The Surprising Bathroom Essential Missing From Most Hotel Rooms In Europe

When packing for a trip to Europe, the internet has you covered with suggestions to splurge on all sorts of doodads for a more comfortable trip — a travel scarf with hidden storage, an inflatable foot rest for the airplane, laundry soap sheets, the works. But before you drop dollars on extras for your Christmas market trips in Germany or a winter escape in the French Alps, invest first in one essential if you don't want a head of straw: hair conditioner. As it turns out, the popular toiletry often isn't among the complimentary items in European hotels, Airbnbs, or home rentals.

This could be a good excuse to go shopping when you arrive in Europe. After all, many travelers enjoy exploring local supermarkets or drugstores for products not found back home. If you're in Paris, for example, stop by Carrefour for affordable toiletries, and look for the words "apres-shampooing" on the label for conditioner. A fancier option is Le Bon Marché, the world's oldest department store, where you can find brands like Oribe or Ceremonia. Drugstore chains, such as DM-Drogerie Markt or Rossmann, are popular in Germany, and in Italy, supermarkets, farmacias, and the drugstore chain Acqua & Sapone are good stops to find your favorite hair products.

It's still advisable to pack your own bathroom supplies as well, just in case you can't find your go-to brand or if you use a lot of product. If you're checking bags, larger sizes aren't a problem to pack. But if you're limiting luggage with just carry-on items, invest in a TSA-approved travel toiletry set with bottles no larger than 3.4 ounces, and even consider buying bar conditioners.