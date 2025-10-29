The 'Airbnb Of Hunting And Fishing' Is Making Stunning Outdoor Spaces Across The US More Accessible

While short-term housing services like Airbnb have conquered the tirelessly tourist-friendly cities across the country, an increasing number of savvy travelers are turning their attention to the U.S.'s unblemished outdoor escapes. However, convenience and adventure have long seemed incongruous, and not everyone has access to private hunting grounds — or even knows where to look. That's where BirdDog Adventure stepped in with a booking platform lauded as the "Airbnb of hunting and fishing". Speaking to Fox Business Digital, BirdDog's CEO & co-founder Jonathan Lusk broke down the process: "We partner with landowners that have lodges, guides, game and food, and we take photos of those ranches and then offer those spots for hunters to come and book, just like you would for Airbnb, but for hunting and fishing."

After realising that some 95% of Texas' land now lay in the hands of private owners, Lusk sought a way to make that vast open space more accessible for everyone, not just the proprietors of giant ranches. The operation expanded, opening the doors to more than 60 previously private outdoor spaces across the wider U.S. Whether you're looking to scoop big game in the Montana backcountry or cast your rod in Louisiana's lakes, you'll be able to book an activity and lodging package through the user-friendly platform. As Rick Steves is begging you to stop booking Airbnb's and more and more people uncover Airbnb scams and red flags, perhaps it's time to look instead to this great booking alternative.