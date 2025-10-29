The 'Airbnb Of Hunting And Fishing' Is Making Stunning Outdoor Spaces Across The US More Accessible
While short-term housing services like Airbnb have conquered the tirelessly tourist-friendly cities across the country, an increasing number of savvy travelers are turning their attention to the U.S.'s unblemished outdoor escapes. However, convenience and adventure have long seemed incongruous, and not everyone has access to private hunting grounds — or even knows where to look. That's where BirdDog Adventure stepped in with a booking platform lauded as the "Airbnb of hunting and fishing". Speaking to Fox Business Digital, BirdDog's CEO & co-founder Jonathan Lusk broke down the process: "We partner with landowners that have lodges, guides, game and food, and we take photos of those ranches and then offer those spots for hunters to come and book, just like you would for Airbnb, but for hunting and fishing."
After realising that some 95% of Texas' land now lay in the hands of private owners, Lusk sought a way to make that vast open space more accessible for everyone, not just the proprietors of giant ranches. The operation expanded, opening the doors to more than 60 previously private outdoor spaces across the wider U.S. Whether you're looking to scoop big game in the Montana backcountry or cast your rod in Louisiana's lakes, you'll be able to book an activity and lodging package through the user-friendly platform. As Rick Steves is begging you to stop booking Airbnb's and more and more people uncover Airbnb scams and red flags, perhaps it's time to look instead to this great booking alternative.
BirdDog opens up a wide range of outdoor escapes
Through their simplified website, BirdDog has made the process of booking an outdoor adventure far more customizable. Conveniently categorized by location, animal type, and available dates, the website portal allows hunters to specify which game they're after and how far their willing to travel for the perfect shot. From ferocious big game like alligators and brown bears to elusive birds like the sandhill crane, the range is broad. Fishing enthusiasts can also seek out their dream catches in quiet waters. From Alaska's wild salmon-filled streams to North Carolina's underrated, low-key fishing locales, you can reel in fish completely unperturbed by other anglers on privately owned banks.
Given the diversity of the options available on the site, travelers can also decide what style of overnight accomodations they're looking for. Lodging options vary from rustic ranch homes hidden in the midst of vast, open land to cozy cabins and peaceful backcountry campgrounds. Hunting and fishing guides offer a great service for beginners and seasoned adventurers alike. For those disinclined to hook, shoot, or snare the animals that they've travelled to see, the outdoor adventure company also offers plenty of more relaxing options, like taking a peaceful horseback ride through the Texas hills.