This Underrated Destination In North Carolina's Great Smoky Mountains Is A Low-Key Locale Perfect For Fishing
When you think of fly fishing, your mind might immediately take you to Montana's Rocky Mountain resorts or Brad Pitt in "A River Runs Through It" –– but you don't have to travel out west to get that true, classic drift boat experience. Western North Carolina boasts over 3,000 miles of rivers and streams teeming with trout. Nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains, the charming small town of Whittier, North Carolina, provides a spot off the beaten path to catch that trophy rainbow trout or brook trout, aka brookie, North Carolina's only native trout species.
To explore the area, you can stay in Asheville and make a day trip. Or if you're really wanting to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of this part of the Appalachian Mountains, you can also book a close-by cabin to explore more of what the Smokies have to offer. Airbnb boasts a wide selection of rental options in Whittier from glamping to luxury cabins.
The closest airport to Whittier is in Asheville, where you will need to rent a car for the scenic drive about an hour west to reach your destination. With a mild climate, anglers can enjoy fishing in Western North Carolina year-round, but the best trout fishing on the Tuckasegee River, which flows right through Whittier, happens October 1 though the first Saturday in June. Those visiting in autumn get the bonus of experiencing one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S.
Fishing on the Tuckasegee River
The Tuckasegee River, aka "the Tuck," starts near Cashiers, North Carolina, and flows around 50 to 60 miles, where it pours into Fontana Lake. Asheville on the Fly, a local fishing guide service, offers full and half-day floats and wading trips on the Tuck, among other Western North Carolina rivers. "The Tuck is one of the most popular rivers in the state," said Asheville on the Fly Co-owner Rand Harcz, to Islands. "The river is native to smallmouth bass, but gets stocked with rainbow, brown, and brook trout for delayed harvest in the spring and fall. It's really great for beginning fly fisherman."
Don't fret if you don't travel on vacation with your own fishing gear. Guided trips with Asheville on the Fly include all gear, flies, and tackle, plus lunch for full-day trips. But before you cast that first line, you'll need a fishing permit. A three-day permit for the designated Mountain Heritage Trout Waters in North Carolina covers the Tuck and are available online only for just $8. The good news is you can access this permit at the last-minute if you forget to buy one ahead of time. It also gives you access to countless other rivers and streams designated as Mountain Heritage Trout Waters.
Nearby adventures and activites
You can't get this close to the most visited National Park in the U.S. and not check it out. Whittier sits on the edge of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, where hiking trails can take you to waterfalls, historic buildings, stunning mountain views, and wildlife viewing opportunities. Speaking of wildlife, no trip to the Smokies is complete without a visit to the Cataloochee Valley, the most likely place within the park to see elk.
The immaculate Great Smokies gateway of neighboring Bryson City, offers family friendly fun with gem mining and the historic Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. Train rides are round trip, with an excursion along the Tuck that passes right through Whittier, and another that takes you through the Nantahala Gorge. Looking to cool off and unwind with a pint after a day on the river? Check out Angry Elk Brewing right in Whittier, where you can also scarf down smash burgers and wings. Bryson City Outdoors is your one-stop shop for beer and gear with a taproom and outdoor store stocked with everything you need to explore the Smokies.