This Underrated Destination In North Carolina's Great Smoky Mountains Is A Low-Key Locale Perfect For Fishing

When you think of fly fishing, your mind might immediately take you to Montana's Rocky Mountain resorts or Brad Pitt in "A River Runs Through It" –– but you don't have to travel out west to get that true, classic drift boat experience. Western North Carolina boasts over 3,000 miles of rivers and streams teeming with trout. Nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains, the charming small town of Whittier, North Carolina, provides a spot off the beaten path to catch that trophy rainbow trout or brook trout, aka brookie, North Carolina's only native trout species.

To explore the area, you can stay in Asheville and make a day trip. Or if you're really wanting to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of this part of the Appalachian Mountains, you can also book a close-by cabin to explore more of what the Smokies have to offer. Airbnb boasts a wide selection of rental options in Whittier from glamping to luxury cabins.

The closest airport to Whittier is in Asheville, where you will need to rent a car for the scenic drive about an hour west to reach your destination. With a mild climate, anglers can enjoy fishing in Western North Carolina year-round, but the best trout fishing on the Tuckasegee River, which flows right through Whittier, happens October 1 though the first Saturday in June. Those visiting in autumn get the bonus of experiencing one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S.