The South's Rich Artistic Heritage Is Celebrated On This Enthralling Mississippi Trail

Artistry plays a significant role in Mississippi's identity (the city of Oxford has even been baptized as the "Cultural Mecca of the South"). The state shapes much of its tourism business by luring visitors to locales like Clarksdale, the wildly underrated "Home of the Blues", as well as museums celebrating the lives of renowned artists. Beyond art and music, literature is prominent in the "Magnolia State", and many authors, both past and present, are celebrated along the Mississippi Writers Trail.

Established in 2018, this literary initiative has since been supported by the Mississippi Arts Commission, which also created a map that helps locate scriptwriters and novelists who made a long-lasting impact on the state and its community. You'll easily spot these places thanks to open book-shaped aluminum markers spread across the state, which tell the author's history, legacy, and whether there's a museum where you can delve deeper.

Several representatives gather with literary scholars to decide whether a writer should be on the trail, following specific guidelines. The public also has the opportunity to contribute by expressing their preference for honorees on the trail, which earns final approval from the committees. In order for an author to be placed on the trail, they need to either be born in or have primarily lived in Mississippi, be a notable publisher, and have renowned works in one of several categories, including (but not limited to) fiction, poetry, journalism, screenwriting, and gastronomic writing.