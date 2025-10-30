California's Quiet Park Tucked On The Coast Range Is A Serene Haven Of Redwoods And Natural Beauty

Mendocino in northern California is positively packed with beautiful state parks. There's the fern-filled waterfall wonderland of Russian Gulch and Van Damme State Park, home to a unique pygmy forest where decades-old trees stand less than 10 feet tall. Another protected natural area to add to the bucket list is the Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve, set in the Coast Range, known for its groves of magnificent coast redwoods. The towering California trees are among the tallest in the world and can outsoar a 30-story skyscraper. Their trunks can grow up to 27 feet wide, roughly the width of a singles tennis court.

Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve contains a redwood once thought to hold the world record in height. The 367.5-foot giant has since been superseded by redwoods in Humboldt Redwoods State Park and Redwoods National Park, but it is still a marvel to behold. In fact, the park has multiple coast redwoods that are over 350 feet tall, so it is a truly unique location to get a crick in your neck. As well as redwoods, the park is also home to other conifers, such as Douglas fir, packed densely with ferns and oak trees.

The entrance to the reserve is in a relatively remote area about 32 miles southeast of the New England-style beach town of Mendocino. The nearest towns, Comptche and Ukiah, are both about a 30-minute drive away, so prepare for a day-trip with plenty of water and a picnic lunch. The park's secluded location gives it a serene atmosphere, devoid of loud traffic and other unwelcome noise pollution. The only other nearby attraction is the tranquil resort of Orr Hot Springs, which features clothing-optional tubs and pools and also offers overnight stays.