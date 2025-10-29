Little Luxury Finds Travelers Are Raving About On Amazon Right Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Vacations today aren't just about seeing a place and buying a postcard. As much as traveling has simplified from when air travel was first introduced, packing for vacations has, in some ways, become harder. People want to record their experiences, look their best, and carry items that help them feel comfortable on their trip. Things like makeup, skincare, styling tools, and electronics are now standard parts of the average traveler's luggage. Whether you're exploring the most famous beaches in the world or road-tripping across state lines, there's an element of comfort and luxury that's non-negotiable for many travelers.
Seasoned travelers are already aware of some products that drastically improve the comfort factor of traveling. Neck pillows that help in economy flights are a standard in every "travel essentials" list, and frequent travelers know to splurge on comfortable shoes for a trip. But not everyone makes use of the array of amazing products available on Amazon that can save you time and money on your vacation.
These nifty products can protect you from cybercriminals, help you keep track of your checked-in luggage, and allow you to carry everything you need to look neat and presentable in your Instagram stories. Not all of them can be considered necessities, but they will prevent a lot of trouble, leaving you to make the most of your dream vacation.
Luggage trackers
If you've ever lost luggage, you know what a headache it is to try to recover it, and travel insurance doesn't always cover lost baggage. But one handy gadget from Amazon can save you the time and stress of relying on the airport to locate your luggage. All you need is a luggage tracker. GPS trackers use satellite connections to provide real-time tracking, while Bluetooth devices use a network of nearby, compatible Bluetooth connections to provide the same.
If you have multiple pieces of luggage, check out this 4-piece set of Apple AirTags. All it requires is a simple, one-tap setup to connect it to your iPhone or iPad, from where you can track it using the Find My app. You can even share a single AirTag with up to five people, so it's easy to keep track of community belongings. The AirTag is small (1.26 inches in diameter) and easily fits in seams or small pockets. While the AirTag isn't a GPS tracker, it has a similar effect because it uses the Bluetooth connections of any Apple device in the vicinity to provide real-time tracking, no matter how far away it is from you.
Android users can instead check out the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Pack of 4. These 2-inch-tall oval tiles seamlessly fit into small places. You'll need to download the SmartThings Find app and create a Samsung account to use it, or use the uTag app on other Android phones. Like the AirTag, the real-time location data for the SmartTag2 depends on the network of Samsung Galaxy users within range.
RFID blockers
While regular thieves like pickpockets and people who go through your belongings at the hotel remain a problem, a new type of crime has travelers in a frenzy. Tech-savvy criminals use custom-built RFID scanners to scan RFID chips in documents or cards that contain confidential information, like credit cards or passports. It's essential to start protecting yourself from this kind of electronic pickpocketing, because you don't even have the usual physical cues to help you realize that you've been robbed. Luckily, there are innovative tech-based solutions to these travel problems, like portable biometric safes for small valuables or RFID blocking containers.
You can use an RFID-blocking neck wallet like the Hero Travel Supply Neck Wallet to keep your cards and passport around your neck, leaving your hands free. Having it around your neck makes it harder for thieves to steal from you, as they'd have to be right in front of you to even try. This neck wallet can hold your credit cards, passport, and even a slim phone (without a bulky case).
If you don't want something around your neck, you can use an RFID-blocking waist pouch like the Raytix RFID-blocking Money Belt to keep your cards and passport secure around your waist. This waterproof waist pouch comes with adjustable straps and separate compartments to keep things neatly organized. Or opt for a more discreet and stylish RFID-blocking wallet like the Bellroy Zip Wallet, a leather wallet with a zipper running around three sides. This wallet provides separate compartments for paper money, cards, and coins, although it can become bulky if you overfill the coin compartment.
Wireless charging stations
We no longer live in an era where letters and telegrams are the only way to communicate while on a trip. Today, everyone carries electronic devices. Professionals take their laptops and tablets on work trips, and even the casual traveler carries a phone and headphones at least. The problem? With multiple electronic devices comes multiple cables. Different countries also have different power outlets, so you need to add a universal adaptor to your packing list too. And while there are some fantastic cable organizers to keep your cables neat and tidy, what if you didn't have to take wired chargers at all? What if you could instead take just a single device that charges all your electronics without a single cable?
That's where wireless charging stations come in. Frequent travelers are now opting to use wireless charging stations that can charge multiple devices simultaneously. Apple users can use the Hicober 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, a flight attendant favorite. This foldable charger supports up to three devices at a time and is compatible with iPhones, Apple watches, and Apple AirPods. The foldable design also makes it much less bulky than a lot of other wireless charging stations. Android users can try the Fanisic Wireless Charging Station, which is compact, foldable, and compatible with any Android phone that supports wireless charging, although it's built specifically for Samsung devices.
Heat-resistant pouches for styling tools
With social media-worthy pictures and videos becoming such a huge part of the travel experience, it's not surprising that people want to look their best on vacation. Apart from normal luggage items like clothes and shoes, people are also taking styling items on vacation. Curling wands, like the Conair Mini Curling Iron, or straighteners like the Wavytalk Mini Flat Iron, are small (less than 10 inches) and lightweight, convenient for refreshing your hairstyle while traveling. Portable, travel-friendly steamers like the Jack and Rose Travel Steamer are also becoming popular for their ability to make wrinkled, folded clothes look fresh and smooth.
To keep these items from burning your clothes and remaining TSA-compliant, you need a heat-resistant pouch to keep them in. While there are many single-item pouches, you probably need something bigger if you're carrying more than one tool. The Mancro Hot Hair Tools Travel Bag has large compartments capable of holding several tools, and it comes with a heat-resistant mat to put your tools on so you don't damage the hotel countertops. It's also water-resistant and has a specially designed zipper that opens wide, allowing you to quickly access your tools.
Toiletry bags with a hook
Looking beautiful on vacation isn't just about the right tools and clothes. It also includes hygiene products, skincare, haircare, and makeup. While there may still be some people who pack a toothbrush and toothpaste and call it a day, most of us carry a lot more when we travel. Sunscreens for backpacking across Southeast Asia. Moisturizers for the cold and biting winds of the Swiss Alps. Serums, toners, shampoo and conditioner, wet wipes, and so much more have become standard inclusions on vacations. But regular toiletry bags aren't capable of holding that much.
That's why we recommend a foldable toiletry bag with a hook, like the Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag. This bag looks like a regular, hand-held purse on first inspection, but unfolds into four sections, each capable of carrying personal items like combs and makeup brushes, skincare, haircare, and more. The bag also has a non-slip hook that you can use to hang it on the door, making it convenient to use even on flights or hotel bathrooms where you don't have a lot of counter space. It's also water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about splashes from the sink ruining the bag. This bag is also a favorite among flight attendants, who have to look clean and tidy on the go.