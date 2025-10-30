A Charming Suburb With A Quaint Downtown And Family-Friendly Parks Is One Of The Best Places To Live In Illinois

Nestled just minutes from the banks of the Mississippi River, O'Fallon, Illinois, (not to be confused with the nearby O'Fallon, Missouri) blends small-town charm with big-city convenience. A welcoming downtown, multiple parks and open spaces, and easy access to St. Louis make O'Fallon one of Illinois' best places to live. Located in southwestern Illinois, just over 20 minutes from the bustling metropolis of St. Louis, O'Fallon is easy to get to and worth checking out.

The growing city, with over 30,000 residents, provides travelers with a respite from St. Louis' crowds while its prime location along Interstate 64 makes the city a breeze to reach whether you're flying in or road tripping. For air travelers, St Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) is the closest major hub to O'Fallon. With nonstop connections across the country and rental cars on site, it's easy to pick up a vehicle at STL and make the quick half-hour drive across the Mississippi to O'Fallon.

O'Fallon's location along I-64 also makes it easy to get to from nearby interstates that connect road trippers from Chicago, Indianapolis, and Memphis. Amtrak service in Illinois and St. Louis adds a convenient rail option for visitors to navigate the area without a rental car. From visiting the St. Louis Gateway Arch, one of the only urban national parks in the US, to taking a stroll through O'Fallon's quaint downtown, visitors can use the town as a base to relax and unwind, or from which to explore St. Louis' urban attractions.