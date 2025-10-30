One Of America's Dirtiest Rivers Stretches Across Several States And Is Full Of Toxic Chemicals

The United States has numerous stunning bodies of water. For instance, Lake Superior was recently named the cleanest lake in America, with the clear freshwater gem earning an outstanding pollution score of zero out of 10. Unfortunately, not all the country's waterways and recreational areas can claim to be as sanitary, especially when it comes to swimming. The Ohio River, which extends over 980 miles and manages to snake its way through Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia, is considered one of America's most polluted waterways. If you're looking for the reason why it's so dirty, look no further than the power plants, petrochemical plants, and other industrial manufacturers releasing millions of pounds of pollution into the river every year.

In 2020 alone, the Ohio River Basin had over 40 million pounds of pollution from these businesses. That's a huge chunk of the almost 200 million pounds that all waterways across the U.S. received within the past decade, according to a report by Environment America. What's so alarming about this is the types of toxic chemicals that consistently flow through the river, particularly algae-inducing nitrates that can destroy natural ecosystems and cause cancer in humans. Consuming these nitrates can also bring on reproductive problems for adults and lead to developmental issues in children.

Over five million people rely on the Ohio River for drinking water. With the way this river is being treated, that's almost akin to drinking out of a toilet bowl. Not only are industrial manufacturers dumping chemicals into it, but it's also getting agricultural runoff and treated and untreated wastewater from some states. Some of these chemicals don't dilute so easily and remain in the environment, including even the fish, forever. "The basic conclusion here is that we need to stem this toxic tide of pollution in our waterways, and to do it, we are going to need stronger clean water protections," John Rumpler, a clean water program director, said to LPM News.